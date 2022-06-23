The Federal Government has produced a list of 19,847 Nigerian firms eligible to bid on contracts in ministries.

The list was produced based on companies' compliance with employee pensions and insurance.

The companies listed are from media to health and agriculture, and banks among several others

The National Pension Commission has announced it has issued clearance certificates to 19,847 companies in Nigeria.

With the clearance, the organizations can now bid for contracts in Ministries, Departments and Agencies for 2022.

The list was posted on the PenCom website titled ‘schedule of employers issued with certificate of compliance with provisions of the PRA 2014 as at 20 June, 2022’ was obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, 23 June 2022.

Pension compliance certificate

According to the National Pension Act’s laws, for a company to qualify for the certificate at least three employees have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for their employees.

PenCom had in 2020 in its compliance guidelines for life insurance policy for employees and submission of insurance certificates issued to employers stated that companies that had no insurance covers for their workers would no longer be allowed to do any government business.

It noted that the regulations would be in addition to ensuring that the companies had appropriate pension accounts for the workers.

PenCom’s in its warning to employers cited Pension Reform Act 2014 Section 4(5) and Section 5.5 of the guidelines for life insurance policy for employees said:

“Suppliers, contractors or consultants bidding or soliciting for contract or business from any Federal Government ministries, departments and agencies, must fully comply with the provisions of the law and will now issue annual pension clearance certificate to eligible organizations,”

"MDA are reminded to ensure that only pension clearance certificates issued by the commission are accepted as evidence of compliance with the Pension Reform Act 2014”

In another report on its website, PenCom reveals that there are 9,673,238.00 Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) in the country as at the end of May 20222.

Some of the companies on the list

Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc

Halivax Associates

Datum Construction Nigeria Ltd

Vti Global Resources Limited

Mb&P Global Services Limited

A full list can be downloaded here.

