Bloomberg has unveiled the list global entrepreneurs who are making changes in their various areas of endeavours

The Bloomberg's New Economy Catalyst list includes people in agriculture, Climate Change, Green Transition

Three Nigerians emerged in the global group which spans also fintech as Bloomberg stated that they were chosen based on what they have accomplished individually

Bloomberg has announced its 2022 class of the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst list, a global distinguished group of innovators, vision owners, scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs who are creating options for a more inclusive and prosperous world.

According to Bloomberg, the new classes are brilliant innovators and thinkers who are reshaping economies and societies with bold ideas as well as their determination to put those ideas to work.

The three Nigerians on the list

Source: UGC

What Bloomberg said about the new list

Stephanie Flanders, Bloomberg’s Senior Executive Editor for Economics and Government, said they were chosen for their visible impact individually and what they may collectively achieve in the future as a dynamic global community.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The community was launched in 2021 and acts as a launchpad for ideas and a celebration of the entrepreneurs which provides access to a growing think tank of influential leaders and opportunities.

The Editorial team selected this year’s standout group from more than 300 nominations based on impact in one of six years.

The areas of focus are:

Agriculture The Green Transition Digital Finance Learning Space.

The winners are:

Odunayo Eweniyi: PiggyVest

Olugbenga Olubanjo Olufemi: Reeddi

Gregory Rockson: mPharma

Gloria Walton: The Solutions Project

Wemimo Abbey: Esusu

New Report shows African countries with the highest Number of women entrepreneurs

Legit.ng reported that the 2021 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs has ranked Botswana, Uganda and Ghana as the countries with the highest number of female entrepreneurs for the third consecutive year.

Botswana came tops with a 38.5 per cent increase in women who run businesses in the country, followed by Uganda at 38.4 and Ghana at 37.2 per cent.

Business Insider said the index is calculated as a percentage of total business owners. This edition of the ranking spotlights the impact of women businesses on the socio-economic contribution of women entrepreneurs across the globe, including in Africa and it gives insights into the elements propelling and hindering their progress.

Source: Legit.ng