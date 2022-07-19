The list of countries with the highest number of women entrepreneurs shows that Botswana, Uganda, Angola and Ghana come tops

The 2021 MasterCard Index of Women Entrepreneurs ranked the countries based on their impact on socio-economic contributions

The report also states that Nigeria, Angola and Ghana share the same spot in the list as countries with highest number of women participation in business

The 2021 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs has ranked Botswana, Uganda and Ghana as the countries with the highest number of female entrepreneurs for the third consecutive year.

Botswana came tops with a 38.5 per cent increase in women who run businesses in the country, followed by Uganda at 38.4 and Ghana at 37.2 per cent.

African women making impact globally

Business Insider said the index is calculated as a percentage of total business owners. This edition of the ranking spotlights the impact of women businesses on the socio-economic contribution of women entrepreneurs across the globe, including in Africa and it gives insights into the elements propelling and hindering their progress.

In some countries in Africa, the progress of women is restricted by less supportive entrepreneurial conditions, lack of funding, fewer opportunities for tertiary education as well as structural barriers.

African countries bests top economies

Botswana scores 15 among the top economies in the world in regards to advancement outcomes for women, especially concerning performance income and ranked higher than developed countries like Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Switzerland and Australia.

The country scored high in the 2021 women’s labour force participation rates, scoring 13th position in the world.

Nigeria is in the same spot as Angola and Ghana in the top women's entrepreneurial activity in the world.

Nigeria shines also

The report states that Nigeria, Angola and Ghana ranked first in the world in the women’s Entrepreneurial Activity Rate in the MasterCard Index of Women Entrepreneurs, 2021.

Nigeria also ranked second in the world for the number of women professional and technical workers’ at 59.1 per cent, while Angola came second in the world in employment intentions with 16.4 per cent of adults intending to hire six or more people.

