In the last eight months, crypto billionaires have seen their wealth amassed so quickly vanish as quickly as they were made

In fact, between January Ist 2022 to Wednesday, July 13, the seven crypto billionaires have watched over $100 billion whipped out of their wealth

While they are optimistic about rebounding stronger, the market looks to be worsening, suggesting that further losses are on the way

These are not the best time for cryptocurrency investors, more so for those who have amassed a huge fortune from it.

In a few years little, known tech enthusiasts became some of the most powerful men in the world after raking billions of dollars selling their digital assets.

In Forbes's 2022 richest billionaires list, 19 of the names listed all made their money from cryptocurrency.

Changpeng Zhao Binance founder is the richest Credit: Binance

Top of the list is Changpeng Zhao, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Brian Armstrong– all are at the helm of cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to the Bloomberg report, seven crypto billionaires were worth as much as US$145 billion on Nov. 9, when Bitcoin reached a record high of almost $69,000.

Fast forward six months later, the seven billionaires' fortunes tied to crypto have since lost a combined $114 billion.

For instance, Changpeng Zhao Crypto’s richest person, Binance founder and CEO “CZ” as of 31 March 2022, was worth $64.5 billion and was sitting comfortably as the 19th richest man in the world.

Bloomberg billionaire index for as at Wednesday, 13 July shows his worth has dropped to $19 billion, and he has fallen to 76th which, 13 places behind Aliko Dangote at 63rd.

Forbes top 10 richest crypto and blockchain billionaires in the world 2022

While most of them have seen their fortune drop massively, here are Forbes 10 richest crypto billionaires

Name Source of Wealth Worth according to forbes Changpeng Zhao Binance $65 billion Sam Bankman-Fried FTX $24 billion Brian Armstrong Coinbase $6.6 billion Chris Larsen Ripple $4.3 billion Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss Bitcoin $4 billion each Song Chi-hyung Upbit $3.7 billion Barry Silbert Digital Currency Group $3.2 billion Jed McCaleb Ripple, Stellar $2.5 billion Nikil Viswanathan and Joseph Lau Alchemy $2.4 billion each Devin Finzer and Alex Atallah OpenSea $2.2 billion

Dangote jumps 35 places on rich list as world’s richest woman tops Zuckerberg

In another report, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote in the last six months, have jumped 35 places on the billionaire rich list.

Compared to most billionaires since the start of the war in Ukraine has added to his wealth.

Zuckerberg, who has seen his wealth plummet in recent months, has now fallen behind the world's richest woman.

