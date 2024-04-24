The German government said it is introducing an Opportunity Card for skilled foreigners and workers in the country

The country set June 2024 as the date to begin the issuance of the Card for foreign workers and other skilled workers

It also stated that eligible workers must have a university degree and be proficient in the English language

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Germany is introducing an Opportunity Card in June this year for persons with the required skills and qualifications to search for work opportunities there.

The move will enable skilled workers to live in the country and search for employment.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck's government introduces Opportunity Card for employment Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The card enables residents to secure jobs

A document from the country says the Opportunity Card will make the process simple for candidates to secure jobs in the country. It allows individuals to work in Germany without undergoing a lengthy recognition process.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The country said that for individuals to become eligible, a minimum of two years of vocational training or a university degree is needed, and proficiency in German and English is also a prerequisite.

The Card is available for foreigners who have gotten full recognition of their overseas qualifications and are considered skilled workers.

Eligible individuals can obtain an Opportunity Card without further requirements and are not required to produce proof of a permanent job contract.

If the holders can support themselves, the cards are issued for one year.

They also allow the holders to undertake work trials or take up secondary employment for a maximum of 20 hours weekly during their stay in the country.

Germany lists benefits in the card

If a holder cannot obtain another resident title for work purposes but has been given eligible employment, the Card can be extended for another two years.

Applicants must provide evidence of their university education, a vocational qualification or at least two years’ duration or a vocational qualification issued by a German Chamber of Commerce in their home country.

Also, a basic knowledge of German or English is required.

Points are awarded when requirements are met, such as recognition of qualification in Germany, language skills, professional experience, age, links to Germany, and the potential of accompanying partners or spouses.

Applicants must obtain a minimum of six points to receive an opportunity card.

US announces changes for duration of work permit for Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a temporary and final rule TFR extending the automatic extension period for some Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) from 180 days to a maximum of 540 days to streamline access to work permits for eligible non-citizens.

The scheme builds on recent improvements to reduce processing times for EADs.

The measure aims to stop disruptions in employment authorisation for non-citizens and those authorised to work while waiting for the authorities to judge their pending application renewal.

Source: Legit.ng