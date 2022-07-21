Will Smith is back to securing the bag weeks after losing many gigs following the Oscars' slap that went viral

The actor is reportedly going to receive a payout of $35 million (14.5bn) for his role in the thriller Emancipation

Social media users were impressed by how the After Earth managed to bounce back after the drama that saw him being kicked out of the Academy

Will Smith has proved that he is one of the top earners in Hollywood. The actor who trended for weeks after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards has bounced back.

Will Smith will reportedly be paid $35 million for a movie role. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The After Earth star is set to receive a whopping $35 million (N 14.5bn) paycheck for his role in the Apple TV thriller Emancipation.

According to various reports, the movie was scheduled to be released this year, but it was moved to 2023 after the Oscars' slap.

Variety reported that Smith was among some of Hollywood's top earners. Other stars on the list include Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who will get $22.5 million (N9.3bn) for the movie Black Adam.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In addition, Leonardo DiCaprio will earn $30 million (N12.5bn) for Killers of the Flower Moon, while Tom Cruise leads the pack with an astounding $100 million (N41.5bn) for Top Gun: Maverick.

According to Allhiphop.com, Will Smith explained why he accepted the role after years of turning down movies about slavery.

He said:

“This was one that was about love and the power of Black love. And that was something that I could rock with. We were going to make a story about how Black love makes us invincible.”

Social media users are raving about the star's fat paycheck. Many lauded him for getting the last laugh.

@keatingssixth said:

"Will Smith’s securing the largest upfront pay for the year so far, after hella people wrote so many think pieces about how he ruined his career legacy. Ya’ll wanted to make an example out of him so badly and it didn’t work."

“The Queen has arrived”: Excitement as Beyoncé finally joins TikTok, garners over 3M followers in 24 hours

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng also reported that US singer and songwriter Beyonce is the latest American celebrity to join the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Aside from joining the platform on Thursday, July 14, Beyoncé also shared her music catalogue, making it available for the use of TikTokers as background sounds for their content creations.

The songs on the catalogue include her new single, Break My Soul, alongside hits like Halo and Single Ladies. Beyoncé also penned an appreciation message to her fans on the platform for supporting her.

Source: Briefly.co.za