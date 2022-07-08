African billionaire Aliko Dangote in the last six months have jumped 35 places in the billionaire rich list

Compared to most billionaires since the start of the war in Ukraine as added to his wealth

Zuckerberg, who has seen his wealth plummet in recent months, has now fallen behind world's richest woman

Aliko Dangote, the chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, has moved up 35 places on the Bloomberg billionaire list, one of the fastest among the top 100 billionaires in the world.

Africa's richest man, according to Bloomberg, is worth $20.4 billion as at Friday, July 8, 2022, and sits as the 65th richest man in the world.

The report also showed that from January 1 to July, Dangote made $1.30 billion, which helped him jump from the 100 position he was in at the start of 2022.

Since start of January 2022, Dangote has move up 35 places Credit: Tomsk

Bloomberg world’s Billionaires is an annual ranking list that provides a snapshot of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates.

There are over 500 billionaires' wealth tracked in the list, which includes only Dangote from Nigeria.

World richest woman overtakes Zuckerberg

Meanwhile, the wealth of the world’s richest woman, Francoise Meyer, has surpassed that of Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

On Wednesday, 6 July, her family company, L’Oreal, saw its share appreciate by 4.92% at the end of trading in the European market.

This helped her to pocket N1.3 trillion ($3.1 billion) after business hours, raising her net worth to $71.6 billion and placing her as the 14th richest person alive.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is now worth $61.1 billion, falling below Meyers at 17th place after reaching a high of 6th at the start of the year.

Dangote make more money than Elon Musk, Bill Gate

Meanwhile, Since the beginning of 2022, the world's wealthiest have seen their wealth plummet massively, led by US billionaires

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and other powerful billionaires have all reported a drop in fortune, with Mark Zukerberg worst hit.

Aliko Dangote, on the other hand, continues to amass riches and has made more in 2022 than 31 US billionaires.

