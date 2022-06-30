Elon Musk has reached a Twitter milestone, grossing over 100 million followers on the platform he intends to buy

According to social media tracker, SocialBlade, the Tesla CEO reached the point in two days despite not tweeting for more than a week

Musk has been inching to acquire the social media platform and has threatened to walk away due to bots and fake accounts

Billionaire and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has surpassed 100 million followers on Twitter, the platform he wants to acquire.

This is despite the world’s richest man not tweeting in over a week.

Elon Musk surpasses 100 million followers on Twitter

Source: Getty Images

A week without tweeting

Fox News reports that social media tracker, SocialBlade said Musk reached the landmark in two days, Sunday, June 26 and Monday, June 27, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Musk is currently inching to acquire Twitter his favourite social media platform.

The $44 billion deal hit some difficulty when Musk said he will walk away from it over bots and fake accounts on the platform.

Musk rails on board to provide accurate data

He disagreed with the company’s internal audit that spam and fake accounts make up less than 5 per cent of the social media site’s users and stated that the company violated its obligations under the merger agreement by not allowing and thwarting his right to know about the fake and Spam data.

There were reports recently that Musk’s lawyers sent a letter to Twitter’s board that the data received was not enough.

According to reports, new data from Twitter include rea-time API information which Musks’ team says will let them conduct their own analysis on the number of spam and fake accounts.

Elon Musk’s wealth shrinks below $200 billion amid sexual harassment scandal

Legit.ng reported that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has seen his wealth plunge below $200 billion following $10 billion loss as selling pressure piles on Tesla stocks. Elon Musk was worth about $193 billion after Tuesday, May 24 2022, trading, Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index says.

A regulatory filing of April 2022, shows that Musk owns 16 per cent of Tesla. About 92.9 million Tesla common stocks are included in his net worth, Bloomberg says.

The electric car company’s share price plunged by 7 per cent to $628, which dropped almost 49 per cent from its November 2022 highs. Tesla’s market cap has plunged from $1.2 trillion to $650 billion.

Source: Legit.ng