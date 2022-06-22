Elon Musk continue s to show he is the king of billionaires as he made the total networth of Aliko Dangote in a few hours

s The surge in Musk's wealth comes as his electric company Tesla announced a higher gain after trading on Tuesday

Dangote remains Africa's richest man but his lost N105.33 billion means he has dropped by 5 places in billionaire list

The world's richest man, Elon Musk recorded a huge surge in wealth making as much as the total estimated wealth of Aliko Dangote.

On Tuesday, 21 June 2022, data from the Forbes billionaire watch list shows that Elon Musk in the 8 trading hours in the United States made N6.10 trillion ($14.5 billion).

The amount is more than the total Dangote's total wealth of $13.9 billion who sits as the 65 richest man in the world.

10 year trend on Dangote's wealth Credit: Forbes

In the last two days, Africa's richest man has not been that so lucky with wealth dropping by almost a billion.

The trend continued on Tuesday for Dangote as he lost N105.33 billion ($251 million) leading to a -1.78% drop in the wealth of the richest man in Africa.

Source of Dangote's wealth

According to Bloomberg, the majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly-traded Dangote Cement. which had a revenue of N1.38 trillion ($3.4 billion) in 2021.

Dangote also has interests in sugar, salt, oil, fertilizer and packaged food. He also has D publicly traded assets in United Bank for Africa.

His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

Dangote Cement leads list of the 10 biggest companies

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria are the two biggest publicly listed companies in Nigeria as of October 2021.

The two firms are among the five biggest companies in the exclusive club of over N1 trillion market capitalisation.

Using data from Nigeria Exchange the report showed how much each of the top firms is worth and their share price for anyone looking to invest.

Source: Legit.ng