A company is offering to pay homeowners the sum of N1.2m or $2,000 to allow them release about 1000 cockroaches into their homes

The pest company, Pest Informer said it is looking for about five to seven households who let them release the pest as part of a study

The company said the study will last 30 days and homeowners are not allowed to use any other pest extermination techniques but the ones approved by it

A pest company said it is for between five to seven houses across the United States of America into which it can unleash 100 cockroaches for 30-day pest research.

The annoying pests can be hard to exterminate due to their hard shell and speed of multiplication.

A company promises to pay $2,000 to homeowners to let them release cockroaches

Source: Getty Images

The $2,000 bait for 30 days study

The pest company. Pest Informer, based in North Carolina is offering $2,000 to homeowners to let it release the roaches in their homes.

According to information on the company’s website, it is looking for about five to seven homes that will allow pest technicians to drop about 100 American cockroaches into their homes.

Business Insider report said that Pest Informer said the process will let it study a specific pest control technic. The study will take about 30 days and will need technicians to document the process in a film.

The study of the cockroaches has only a few conditions which require the written approval of the owners of the homes, who must be at least 21 years of age and the house located somewhere in the US.

During the duration of the 30 days, the homeowners are not allowed to use other pest control techniques. The company said it will use the traditional method of cockroach treatment if the new technique fails by the end of the 30-day period.

Hard to control, quick to multiply

A study says there are over 4,000 different types of cockroaches in the world but American cockroaches are among the most common in the country.

The pests are hard to get rid of due to their shell and resilience as well as their speed of procreation.

One female American cockroach at her peak can produce two eggs per week. Each lays about 16 eggs that hatch between 24 to 28 days, according to a New York pest management company.

According to Pest Informer, it has been running the business for about 26 years and has been developing technology for pest-friendly control and extermination techniques.

To become eligible for the study and get the extra N1.2 million, homeowners can fill out a form on the company’s website with their state of residence, date of birth and any other relevant details.

