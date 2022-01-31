A 19-year old-girl has gotten a boost for her beauty business she launched after she got bullied in school because of her eyebrow

Billionaire investor, Mark Cuban gave Tania Speaks N166 million for a 15 per cent share in her company, Tania Speaks Skincare, with the condition that she speaks with his daughters

Tania said the investment is the biggest she has gotten since she launched the business in 2017 and had made almost N300 million last year

A 19-year-old beauty entrepreneur, Tania Speaks, has gotten a raise for her organic beauty business from a billionaire, Mark Cuban after she pitched her ideas on a television show, Shark Tank.

The investment, however, came with a caveat. That the 19-year-old meets his two daughters and have a one-on-one with them.

Mark Cuban and Tania Speaks, owner of Tania Speaks Skincare Credit: Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

An investment with conditions

The billionaire said he would invest the money for a 15 per cent share in her beauty business and also that she should tell his daughters how she built her business.

Speaks founded Tania Speaks Organic Skincare after she was bullied in primary school for her thick, bushy eyebrows.

Cuban said he wanted his daughters to learn from Speaks how she built her business and said maybe, she too will learn something from them.

Bullied to fame and fortune

According to Tania Speaks, she developed an organic growing and styling eyebrow gel and started selling in her school’s bathrooms, trade shows and finally, built a website for it.

Later, she added cleansers, toners, moisturizers and beard oil to her beauty line, which she said are all made with natural ingredients, her company’s website says.

Investors on the show were impressed by Tania’s business financial success. She has made almost N300 million last year. An investor, Daymond John said it is just a matter of time before she meets bigger investors.

A difficult start

Yahoo Finance said, initially, finding investors proved difficult for Tania after many of them did not consider her good enough for their respective portfolios.

A CNBC report said Cuban had declined the 19-year-old’s request for an N166 million investment for a 10 per cent stake and later changed his mind and offered a 15 per cent stake with the condition that Tania speaks to his daughters.

Cuban later said he mirrored his daughters and son in Tania and said if he can get to connect his children with her, that will be more important than the investment.

Tania said the investment is the highest she has ever gotten since she founded the business 5 years ago.

