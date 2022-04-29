A new report has revealed the top 10 African countries with the largest dollar millionaires for 2022

Although Nigeria has Africa's largest economy, it is sitting behind Egypt and South Africa on the new list

Details from the report show the top five countries hold over 50 per cent of the Continent’s Private Wealth

Africa wealth report for 2022 published by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth has revealed that there are over 136,000 approximate millionaires (HNWIs) living in Africa with a net worth of US$1 million or more.

The 75-paged report also revealed that a 6,700 approximate multi-millionaires living in Africa, each with net assets of US$10 million or more.

While there are 305 centi-millionaires living in Africa, each with net assets of US$100 million or more and 21 individuals with over $1 billion.

Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Africa Credit: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Interesting fact

Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Africa, with over $20 billion net worth. Still, the largest concentration of wealth in the continent is in South Africa, followed by Egypt, then Nigeria.

Morocco and Kenya completed the top five, which it said accounts for 50 per cent of the total wealth in Africa,

Breakdown of the top five African countries

South Africa has 39,3000 high-net-worth people, including 2,080 multimillionaires, 94 cent millionaires, and 5 billionaires.

Egypt has 16,900 high-net-worth people, including 880 multimillionaires, 57 cent millionaires, and 7 billionaires.

Nigeria ranks third, with 10,000 high-net-worth individuals, 510 multimillionaires, 28 cent millionaires, and four billionaires.

Kenya was ranked fourth due to its 8,500 high-net-worth persons, 340 multimillionaires, 15 cent millionaires and zero billionaires.

Morocco has 5000 high net worth individuals, 220 multimillionaires, 22 centi-millionaires, and 3 billionaires.

Others

Ghana - 2,900(HNWIs), 120(Multi-millionaires) Centi-millionaires(4)

Tanzania- 2,400(HNWIs), 80(Multi-millionaires) Centi-millionaires(8) Billionaires (1)

Angola- 2,400(HNWIs), 110(Multi-millionaires) Centi-millionaires(3) Billionaires (1)

Ethiopia- 2,900(HNWIs), 140(Multi-millionaires) Centi-millionaires(4)

Source: Legit.ng