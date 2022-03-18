Chelsea Football Club has been approached by owners of Chicago Cubs and billionaire businessman, Ken Griffin

Reports say the combination of Griffin and the Ricketts family, who own the cubs will make a formidable bid for Chelsea

The Ricketts bring to the table a record of successfully managing the Cubs after the renovation of club's centre

The beleaguered Chelsea Football Club is set to have new suitors, this time the owners of Chicago Cubs and Ken Griffin, a billionaire and hedge fund tycoon.

According to Sky News, the Ricketts family and Griffin have created an investment group that will present a proper offer for the European Champions on Friday, March 19, 2022.

One of the suitors of Chelsea, Ken Griffins and Abramovic Credit: Mike Pale

Source: Getty Images

A record of success in sports management

This will be announced on Wednesday and will present a tough competitor to other bidders as Roman Abrahovic hands-off Chelsea after 19 years as owner of the club.

According to sources, their forthcoming bid said Rickttes’ history of success with the Chicago Cubs and the fire muscle their collaboration would make for the right combination for success at North London Club.

Chicago Cubs, according to reports, say the last six years have been the most impressive in the history of the club as they won World Series and completed a $1 billion turnaround of the team’s home, Wrigley Field, which is one of the most historic sports centres in the US which was built in 1914.

That report will be used in the ongoing debate about the future of Chelsea, which fans and executives accept will need comprehensive development if the club is to compete with other European clubs.

Griffin’s involvement adds massive financial power to the bid. He founded Citadel Asset Management is one of the most successful executives in the history of Wall Street.

A tycoon's firepower and financial clout

His net worth has been estimated by Forbes Magazine to be around $26.5 billion, making him the richest person to be connected to Chelsea since the auction started.

According to the source, Ricketts’s and Griffin’s bids will be the most complete bid on the table as no one else has had the on-field success the Rickett family has had with the Chicago Cubs in addition to completing a huge renovation of a stadium.

