Meet Africa’s Richest Crypto Billionaire With a N124 Billion Fortune

DafriBank Digital LTD’s sponsorship of the 2022 Blockchain Africa Conference (BAC) in March has been commended by industry observers as a laudable gesture given that the bank’s chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu was named in the Top 50 crypto rich list released a few months back in November 2021.

Xolane Ndhlovu, the only African on the list, was according to the authorities behind the ranking, “the richest crypto investor in Africa, having been rumoured to be one of a handful Africans who picked up a bucket load of BNB back in 2017 and have secretly backed several unicorn fintech startups.”

The South African, whose personal net worth was estimated at $300 million, joined other leading names in the crypto circles including Satoshi Nakamoto, Tim Draper, Jed McCaleb, Charles Hoskinson, Vitalik Buterin and Jihan Wu among others.

His appearance on the list was not only a verification of his personal worth, but also a further endorsement of his status as the continent’s leading exponent of the digital economy and a credence to his campaign about the imperative of the adoption of crypto currency.

The South African billionaire, entrepreneur and investor had risen to prominence with his DafriGroup, a conglomerate octopus with its tentacles in media, hospitality, IT, banking, real estate and ecommerce among other interests.

A former radio disc jockey, Xolane Ndhlovu has shown exceptional business acumen with the growth and expansion of the DafriGroup, which is currently operating in four African countries of Botswana, The Comoros Island, Nigeria and South Africa and most recently the United Kingdom.

Famous for his extraordinary philanthropy, which included half a million rand donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, N100 million bursary for underprivileged out-of-school children in Nigeria, $20 000 donation to Children’s Center in Namibia and a donation of $1 million to Africans in Ukraine affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Xolane is now notable as Africa’s leading crypto figure.

