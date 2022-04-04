The Federal govt has revealed that it will begin the sharing of N20 billion to N2 million Nigerians from June 2022

The money will be shared under the National Cash Transfer Programme which is targeting the poor and vulnerable

FG will be hoping that money to be received by Nigerians will help in alleviating the current economic hardship

From June 2022, two million Nigerians will receive N20 billion in basic and conditional cash transfers under the National Cash Transfer Program, according to the Federal government.

This is according to a March 2022 document on the strategic roadmap and activities of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

According to the document, the Federal Government would give each of the two million beneficiaries N5,000 as a basic cash transfer and another N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer.

One of President Muhammdu Buhari's targets is to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. Credit: Statehouse

Source: Facebook

This implies that the government would be spending N20bn on the beneficiaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Expenditure over the years

According to the Punch report, the document showed a steady increase in the number of beneficiaries since 2018 and it is now expected to hit the 2 million mark in June 2022.

Part of the report reads:

"Under the cash transfer scheme, the Federal Government provides monthly monetary assistance to poor and vulnerable households."

"By June 2022, we plan to provide two million individuals N5,000 in basic cash transfers and an extra N5,000 in conditional cash transfers, which are contingent on excellent health seeking/behavior, school retention, and adequate water and hygiene conditions in their environment/homes."

How to qualify

According to the Minister, the scheme will use a designed social register, called the Rapid Response Register to capture urban poor informal workers, who are daily wage earners, working across towns and cities, and impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The minister said,

“To date, of this one million targeted by the government, we have been able to pay the sum of N5000 to 850,000 beneficiaries digitally through the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, where each account is carefully validated by the system before payment.

“150,000 will be paid by the end of April 2022. Each of these beneficiaries is receiving six months of support in cash.”

Under the National Social Register, the ministry stated that 46 million persons in the 36 states and FCT, in 11 million households, had been registered as of 2022.

Lagos state government reaching out to vulnerable people

Similarly, the Lagos government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme has kicked off the cash-for-work programme for vulnerable people in the state with the aim of cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is under the office of the special adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond.

Speaking at the flagging off of the intervention programme recently, Hammond described the project as part of the government’s response to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable individuals and small business owners.

Source: Legit.ng