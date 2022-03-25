Elon Musk, the richest man in the world has grown richer by $46 billion he made in less than 6 days

The Tesla car company owner saw his net worth surge to $357 billion after he lost about $13.5 billion earlier in the year

Jeff Bezos, the second-riches man in the world, on the other hand, saw his personal fortune plummet by $2 billion in two days

The world’s richest man and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk’s wealth has surged by $46 billion within six days to bring his total net worth stand at $257 billion, a report from the Bloomberg Billionaire index says.

The SpaceX owner’s car company, Tesla is one of the most valuable companies in the world, bouncing back from losses suffered earlier in the year. His year-on-year loss has now been brought down to $13.6 billion.

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX founder Credit: PATRICK PLEUL

Source: Getty Images

How Musk makes his money

His SpaceX company carries rockets and supplies into space for NASA and other governments around the world. SpaceX is valued at $100 billion, with Musk having about 54 per cent stake in the company which are held in trust, a Nairametrics report says.

According to data, Musk’s fortune can afford him 131 million troy onces of gold, 2.16 billion barrels of crude oil, representing 1.23 per cent of the GDP of the United States.

What his fortune can afford

Jeff Bezos' wealth decline

Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, has seen a decline in his net worth. By March 23, 2022, his personal wealth surged to $190 billion due to a strong buy-in pressure on the stocks of Amazon. His net worth shrunk slightly to $188 billion, declining by $2 billion in two days.

The Tesla chief advised through a tweet last week that it is better to hold assets in stocks and physical assets than cash in periods of high inflation.

Source: Legit.ng