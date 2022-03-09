Dangote's position among the richest men in the world is increasing as most billionaires around him lose their wealth due to the Russia-Ukraine crises

Since the start of the year 2022, Dangote has jumped 29 places in Bloomberg's billionaire rich index

Dangote's wealth which currently stands at $20.1 billion is not twice as much as South African Billionaire and second richest man in Africa's $9.47 billion

Africa's richest man and president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote as at Wednesday, 9th March 2022 is now the 71st richest person in the world as against his previous ranking of 100th he opened the year 2022.

His wealth is at $20.1 billion having amassed $914 million(N380bn) according to Bloomberg's billionaires' index.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert sits at 221 positions in the billionaire list with a net wealth of $9 billion two times lesser than Dangote's.

Dangote's wealth movement chat Credit: Bloomberg

Rupert has lost over $1 billion since the Ukraine-Russia conflict began. Due to challenges in the luxury goods markets.

At one point in 2022, Rupert's wealth was accelerating so fast while Dangote's wealth was declining which led many analysts to believe that there could be a change of guard in by the end of 2022.

More wealth for Dangote

The wealth of Dangote is expected to grow even higher in the coming months as he completes the refinery located in Lagos.

The refinery will add to his list of investments which includes Dangote Cement, Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and a stake in United Bank for Africa.

Dangote Industries also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

Other names of Africans in Bloomberg 500 rich list and worth

241- Nicky Oppenheimer ($8.78bn)

451- Nassef Sawiris ($5.57bn)

490- Naguib Sawiris ($5.22bn)

More record

Meanwhile, Dangote according to Bloomberg is now almost two times richer than Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich who sits at 129 places with a wealth of $13.6 billion.

Business leaders of post-independence Nigeria

Aliko Dangote is one of, if not the most vital businessman in Nigeria post-independence, as the cement mogul has established several companies creating jobs for Nigeria.

In a list compiled by Legit.ng, Dangote was mentioned alongside other notable businesspeople such as Folorunsho Alakija, Rabiu Abdulsamad, Mike Adenuga and Obi Cubana.

They have changed the face of business in Nigeria, ending the era of kola nut and groundnut being the key to success, in creating other revenue potential enterprises.

Source: Legit.ng