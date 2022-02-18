For the first time in many years, the position as Africa richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote is really coming under threat

Johann Rupert the second richest man in Africa in the last 30 days wealth has expanded significantly

Experts are expecting that by the end of 2022 a new number one richest man in Africa will emerge

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote's industries, may lose his title as Africa's richest person by the end of 2022 when Forbes releases its list.

This is because, South African billionaire, Johann Rupert closes in on his wealth level and is expanding so fast, Ripples Nigeria reports.

On Wednesday Friday 18 February 2022, the South African after trading hours on the floor of the South African Stock Exchange walked home with N58.20 billion ($140 million).

Dangote and South African billionaire Johann Rupert Credit: David Cannon/Getty Images

As his wealth grew, Dangote on the same day lost N8.73 billion ($21 million), wiping off 0.15% of his wealth during the same period.

Who is Johann Rupert

Rupert is the CEO of the Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which owns the Cartier and Montblanc brands.

Rupert was fourth on Africa's richest list in 2012, with $5.1 billion to his credit, while Dangote was first, with a net worth estimated at $11.2 billion in the same year.

Wealth change in the last decade

When compared to the South African industrialist, Rupert's fortune has expanded 105.8 percent in the previous ten years, while Dangote's net worth has grown at a slower rate of $25.8 percent, according to Ripples Nigeria calculations.

Rupert's gain in a decade has moved him into second place after Dangote, after adding $5.4 billion to his fortune, which is currently valued at $10.5 billion according to the Forbes Billionaire Index.

Dangote, on the other hand, only added $2.9 billion to his fortune during the same time period, despite the fact that the soon-to-be refinery owner is already worth $14.1 billion owing to his cement and sugar companies.

