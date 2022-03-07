Nigerian millionaires who own oil and gas firms have had a lot to celebrate in recent days.

Oil prices are at their highest in 13 years, providing prospects for local upstream players to make more money.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPLAT) is one of more than 19 firms active in oil production in the nation

The price of oil is at an all-time high, and certain individuals in the oil and gas industries are smiling all the way to the bank.

In the morning of Monday, 7 March 2021, Brent crude the benchmark for Nigeria's oil traded at $139.13 as it continues to trade above $100 since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The rise in oil prices is reflected in the price movement of the shares of oil and gas companies trading on the Nigerian Exchange.

Seplat oil price movement. Credit: Nigerian Exchange

Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SEPLAT) is one of the corporations profiting from the rise in global oil prices as its top three shareholders made over N15 billion in two weeks.

More money for Nigerian oil billionaires

N8.87 billion

Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru (also called Austin Avuru) is one of the names making huge returns as oil prices continue to surge.

Austin is the Founder and Executive Chairman of AA Holdings and holds 48,248,176 (48.2 million) Seplat shares as at December 31, 2021.

Between February 11th and Friday, March 4th the share price of Seplat increased from N850 to N1,034.

The increase in Seplat shares means the value of his investment grew from N41.01 billion to N49.1 billion.

What this means in less than a month he made over N8.87 billion.

Dr. Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako

ABC Orjiako, as he is commonly known is the co-founder and pioneer Chairman, of Seplat, a role stepped down from in November 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, he holds 37,818,522 (37.8 million) Seplat shares.

The worth of his shares as at February 11th, 2022 was worth N30.4 billion increasing to N39.1 billion on March 4th, 2022. Giving him a whopping N6.95 billion.

Roger Brown

He is the third-largest shareholder in Seplat and has a 3,224,702(3.2 million) shares.

The Worth of his shares as at Monday 7 March 2021 is at N3.3 billion from N2.74 it stood some weeks ago. Indicating a N593.3 increase on his wealth

Nigerian government to pocket over N8bn daily

