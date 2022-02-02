Financial experts have compiled a list of things Nigerians who want to be affluent should undertake before making an investing choice

Among other things, the experts advise on the importance of dollar-dominated investments as the best path

The experts also noted that potential investors should always look for opportunities to shift their assets from Naira to Dollar

Financial experts have urged Nigerians to always be on the lookout for opportunities to shift their assets, investments, and funds into dollar-denominated investments and assets.

The experts gave the advise while speaking at the Moneyrise Conference organised by RiseVest recently in Lagos.

According to them, this would enable the individual to hold their investments in a more stable currency, unlike the Nigerian Naira.

What the experts are saying

Investment filters

For Eke Urum, CEO Risevest prospective investors must do due diligence and use investment filters to narrow down, or "screen," investment possibilities in order to lessen the risks involved with investing.

Furthermore, Ezekiel Ojewumi, Head of Marketing and Communication at Quidax, stated that doing simple research before investing might have a huge impact on whether or not you should invest your money.

Similarly, Chidima Okoli, a Private Equity analyst, stated other investment filters to consider: online reviews, understanding about the individuals behind the company, and attempting to grasp the firm's business plan to determine if it can deliver the claimed ROI.

Okoli, however stressed that one can do all that and still lose money noting that because investing is a risk, it is also important a potential investor calculate risk, BusinessDay reports.

Look into startup investment for longtime gain

While Kola Aina, investor, and founding partner at Ventures Capital said startups are one among a bouquet of asset classes that people will often consider when they want to invest.

On what to do before making such investment he said:

"I consider the quality of the founding team, their expertise, the size and direction of the market; certain markets may be enormous now but are typically in decline."

"I also look at Pan-African potential, strong offline signs that imply the firm can develop their business cost-effectively without spending too much on customer education and acquisition, and then I want to see some success." "I want to trust that I will be able to use the thing in which I invest."

More Advice

Making it in 2022 depends a lot on your investment horizon, Dalu Akabogu, Investment Banker, Platform Capital Investment Partners noted.

Dalu added that

"If I anticipate a depreciation this year, I should lean toward dollar investments." "There are four elements I look at when determining whether or not there will be a devaluation." Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs), Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), remittances, and oil prices are all on my radar."

"From this, I believe that at the end of the day, demand for the dollar will continue to surpass supply, implying that currency depreciation is inevitable this year." If there is likely to be a devaluation, you should start shifting your investments and securities to other currencies."

Buy ETFs

For Solafunmi Sonaya, a personal finance enthusiast, while discussing the investment outlook for 2022 said:

“What I try to do with my stocks is to buy not just stocks but ETFs because those are much safer than actual stocks.

Bitcoin Investors See Red

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that It was a red weekend for Crypto traders as about 375,113 investors lost over $2.33 billion (N8 trillion) on what is considered one of the worst days in Crypto history.

Bitcoin took a bloody nose as investors of the premium Crypto asset saw it dip below $44,000 (more than N18 million).

DOTUSD was the single largest loser on Bifinex, a crypto trading platform. Its loss was valued at $28 million (over N1 billion) and about $1 billion (about (N414 trillion) wiped from traders with exposures from its futures market.

