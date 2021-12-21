A bitcoin wallet which has been unused for over eight years has been activated and this got many talking on who did

The activation comes after a US court ruled in the favour of Craig Wright, a computer scientist who is claiming he is the creator of Bitcoin

He had recently won a case that is still being contested by the Bitcoin community, with challenge that he should activate an old bitcoin wallet belonging to Satoshi

Bitcoin wallet used in last few years after the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, went off the radar has been activated Today, Tuesday, 21 December, 2021.

This comes few weeks after an Australian, Craig Wright claiming to be the man who invented Bitcoin won a case in the US.

In a tweet from Whale Alert crypto tracking service, the wallet has been dormant for 8.8 years and has never been accessed.

Old bitcoin wallet activated

The wallet contains 321 bitcoins and on currency market rate, it is worth a whopping $15,103,046 compared to the $6,594 it was when the wallet was last activated.

The tweet reads:

"A dormant address containing 321 #BTC (15,103,046 USD) has just been activated after 8.8 years (worth 6,594 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/JCZ1I3yO6Y — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 21, 2021."

In the comment thread, a Twitter user suggested several explanations for this wallet activation.

They believe that many options are possible here—from Satoshi Nakamoto deciding to return to a patient investor who is going to sell his BTC now to someone simply recalling their seed phrase for the Bitcoin wallet.

Both last year and this year, several dormant bitcoin wallets from 2011-2013 became activated, carrying tens of millions of USD in the flagship cryptocurrency.

