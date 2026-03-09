Importers have raised concerns about renewed theft and vandalism at Tin Can Island Port in Lagos

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Importers and port users have raised concerns over renewed cases of theft and vandalism at the Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) terminals of Tin Can Island Port, where dockside thieves, popularly known as “wharf rats”, are reportedly targeting newly imported vehicles.

The criminals are said to operate within terminal premises, stripping vehicles of valuable components before the cars are cleared by their owners, The Sun reported.

Stakeholders say the development has left many importers counting losses and questioning security arrangements within port facilities.

Importers complain of stolen vehicle parts

According to port users, the thieves target sensitive and costly parts such as sensors, catalytic converters, stereos, batteries, side mirrors, spare tyres, brain boxes, jacks and wheel spanners.

Importers say the parts are often removed from vehicles shortly after they arrive at the terminals, leaving owners with unexpected repair costs.

Many importers described the situation as financially damaging, noting that the losses sometimes leave them struggling to recover their investment.

Clearing agents blame terminal operators

Clearing agents and industry stakeholders have attributed the incidents largely to poor security at the terminals.

They explained that since the federal government introduced the port concession programme in 2006, private companies managing the terminals have been responsible for maintaining security within their facilities.

The reform transferred the management of cargo terminals to concessionaires, while the Nigerian Ports Authority retained oversight responsibilities.

Stakeholders said the arrangement initially improved port operations and strengthened security through stricter access control systems.

However, nearly two decades later, some industry players believe the gains are gradually being undermined by the resurgence of dockside theft.

Stakeholder speaks on responsibility for cargo safety

Speaking on the issue, Farinto Kayode said terminal operators are primarily responsible for the safety of cargo within port facilities.

According to him, terminal operators coordinate cargo positioning during examination processes and also engage stevedoring companies to handle container operations.

He noted that some theft cases could occur during cargo examination, particularly if individuals employed by stevedoring companies engage in misconduct.

Kayode advised terminal operators to review their security systems and ensure proper oversight of companies operating within the terminals.

He added that affected importers could seek compensation by filing claims with the relevant terminal operators.

Car dealers express concern over rising losses

Also reacting, Ajibola Adedoyin, National President of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, described the situation as troubling for car dealers.

He said vehicle importers spend millions of naira bringing cars into the country and should not face additional losses due to vandalism within port facilities.

Adedoyin noted that many of the stolen components account for a significant portion of a vehicle’s value, making it difficult for dealers to recover their costs.

He added that the association may raise the issue again with the relevant authorities if the incidents persist.

NPA clarifies its role

Reacting to the complaints, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications at the Nigerian Ports Authority, said security within terminals falls under the responsibility of concessionaires managing the facilities.

According to him, the authority’s role is mainly to supervise operations and ensure that concession agreements are properly implemented.

He advised importers experiencing theft or vandalism to direct their complaints to the specific terminal operators responsible for handling their cargo.

