The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced that 33 vessels carrying petroleum products and other commodities are expected to arrive at major Lagos ports between January 30 and 31, 2026.

According to a shipping update released by the NPA and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the vessels are scheduled to berth at the Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The authority disclosed that 22 of the expected ships are laden with containerised goods, while others are transporting condensate, crude oil, bulk bitumen, gasoline, diesel, petrol and general cargo.

10 ships already at Lagos port

In addition to the incoming vessels, the NPA said 10 ships and tanker vessels are already at the ports but are waiting to berth.

These ships are carrying products including diesel, crude oil, bulk urea, petrol, bulk sugar, containers and empty containers.

The ports authority also confirmed that cargo handling activities are ongoing, noting that 21 vessels are currently offloading various consignments.

These include bulk pallets, general cargo, fresh fish, containers, bulk salt, bulk sugar, diesel and aviation fuel.

The NPA said the update reflects continuous shipping activities at Lagos ports as efforts continue to facilitate cargo movement and maritime trade operations.

Dangote partners NPA

Six months ago, the NPA and Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) entered into a partnership aimed at boosting Nigeria’s marine and blue economy and expanding exports for improved foreign revenue for the government.

Aliko Dangote, who described his firm as NPA’s largest customer, highlighted the scale of the company’s operations, particularly at the Lekki facility, noting that over 240 crude oil vessels, each carrying one million barrels, are expected to operate annually.

In addition, he said the company would require the movement of more than 600 vessels each year to distribute its refined products. Dangote also outlined plans to massively expand exports, including cement, coal, fertiliser, and refined products, which would increase foreign exchange earnings and port activities.

NPA records high growth in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NPA recorded unprecedented growth in 2025, signalling a major turnaround for Nigeria’s maritime sector as reforms under its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, begin to yield significant results.

Figures released by the Authority show that sustained efficiency gains helped push Nigeria’s international trade value to N5.81 trillion in the third quarter of 2024 alone, reflecting improved cargo handling, reduced turnaround times and growing investor confidence.

A major milestone under the current leadership is Nigeria’s integration into the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), a move regarded as a precursor to the Federal Government’s National Single Window project.

