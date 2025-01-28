The long-term Apapa gridlock is set to end as the Nigeria Customs Service has promised seamless clearance

This is coming with the full implementation of the Unified Customs Management System, also known as B'Odogwu

The comptroller has promised that this move will eliminate delays and hiccups in the cargo clearance processes

The Nigeria Customs Service is now set to fully launch the Unified Customs Management System, also known as the B’Odogwu system, at the Tin-Can Island Port, Lagos.

The command has promised the port users that the system will enhance the seamless clearance of goods at the Lagos Port.

The Unified Customs Management System has successfully passed the pilot phase implementation at the Ports & Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML), and all of the issues detected during that phase have been resolved.

Lagos Area Comptroller, Frank Onyeka announced that the system is now set for full implementation to boost trade and cargo clearance at the ports.

Apapa gridlock to ease with faster cargo clearance

The Apapa gridlock has remained a teething problem for years due to slow cargo clearance at Tincan Island, but with the launch of this system, it is set to end.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the NCS integrated 25 banks into the B’Odogwu system to resolve agent transaction delays and tackle initial challenges with the trade portal.

The NATION reports that Mr. Frank Onyeka assured attendees at the International Customs Day Celebration 2025 held in Lagos on Monday, that cargo clearance will be smooth.

He noted that the B’Odogwu system is a product of innovative approaches the command set up to streamline its processes and cut down on delays, thereby facilitating trade and enhancing ease of business.

He described it as a manifestation of the 2025 theme – Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity – adding that the Tin-Can Island Command is aligning itself with the overall goal of the Nigeria Customs Service to promote sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.

He explained;

“Through the future deployment of the B’Odogwu (Nigeria Customs Unified Customs Management System), we have automated key procedures, ensuring transparency and reducing human intervention.”

Mr. Onyeka added that the system integrates advanced technologies like blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to align the Nigeria Customs Service with global best practices.

The system will enhance partnerships between all the stakeholders including terminal operators, freight forwarders, shipping lines, and regulatory agencies, and improve Nigeria's ranking in The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) and the Ease of Doing Business assessments.

The Zone A Coordinator, ACG Charles Obih also called on all stakeholders to support the vision and help enhance Nigeria's global competitiveness.

Nigeria Customs sends warning over scammers

In related news, the Nigeria Customs Service recently warned applicants to beware of fraudsters and impersonators sending them emails and messages.

The service said it had received information about applicants in its recruitment process getting an interview invitation dated February 1st and warned the applicants to ignore such invites.

The service noted that some of these fraudulent emails also asked the applicants for sensitive information like banking details, and urged them to disregard such requests.

