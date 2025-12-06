The election of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as the new chairman of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) has been hailed as a pivotal moment for regional energy integration and regulatory cohesion across the continent.

The West African Centre for Oil Governance (WACOG) was among the first to congratulate Komolafe, describing his emergence and the simultaneous adoption of Nigeria as AFRIPERF’s official headquarters as a profound dual endorsement.

This development, according to WACOG, signifies both the growing recognition of Nigeria’s leadership capacity in shaping Africa’s energy future and its renewed commitment to modern, transparent regulatory practices.

Nigeria’s regulatory leadership underlines African energy future

In a statement signed by its executive director, Dr. Mensah Kofi Adjei, WACOG noted that Komolafe’s appointment marks a new, ambitious phase in the effort to harmonise petroleum regulatory frameworks continent-wide.

Dr. Adjei’s statement highlighted the keen interest his leadership at the NUPRC has generated across West Africa.

Komolafe’s reputation for strengthening technical standards, deepening regulatory reforms, and dramatically improving investor engagement made him an “exceptional choice” to steer AFRIPERF.

The Forum’s mandate, which requires a leader with both continental perspective and deep industry knowledge, is one, Dr. Adjei asserts, that Komolafe meets with distinction.

Driving cohesion in continental regulatory standards

The timing of this leadership change is crucial. African regulators today face a complex web of challenges: shifting global energy dynamics, rapid technological disruption, and the urgent push to responsibly leverage hydrocarbon resources for sustainable economic development.

“We are confident that Engr. Komolafe will bring the clarity, structure, and foresight required to position African regulators as united, capable, and strategically aligned in this new era,” the WACOG statement affirmed.

AFRIPERF is expected to drive reforms that ensure African regulators speak with a stronger, collective voice on critical global issues.

These include securing energy transition financing, guaranteeing investment security, standardising emissions standards, facilitating cross-border energy infrastructure projects, and defending the future of African crude in international markets.

Strategic alignment and capacity building priorities

The decision to site the Forum’s headquarters in Nigeria is a strategic win for the entire region.

It will allow West African countries to benefit directly from Nigeria’s extensive regulatory experience, technical expertise, and institutional memory in upstream petroleum governance.

WACOG strongly urged all AFRIPERF member-states to offer their full cooperation to the new leadership, stressing that the continent stands to gain immensely from a unified platform capable of shaping policies that improve investor confidence and enhance African energy security.

The Centre also made a crucial recommendation: the Forum must prioritise capacity building. Many African regulators still grapple with structural gaps that hinder the effective supervision of complex upstream operations.

“Komolafe’s tenure must usher in an era where African regulators no longer operate in silos but function as a coordinated bloc capable of defending the continent’s interests,” the statement concluded.

WACOG reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate on research, training exchanges, and policy dialogue initiatives to further strengthen the region’s regulatory landscape.

This election is clearly being viewed as a defining moment for Africa’s oil governance framework, signaling an accelerated drive toward regulatory modernization continent-wide.

