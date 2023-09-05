The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has ordered the immediate repair of roads to Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

The Minister said that the roads were deplorable and would hamper the movement of goods in and out of the ports

He praised the Nigerian Ports Authority for its work under the circumstances

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said there is a need to immediately rehabilitate the critical infrastructure at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports.

Speaking after a tour of the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports led by the managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, in Lagos, on Monday, the Minister said to forestall the collapse of the port's infrastructure, there must be immediate rehabilitation.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola and Management of NPA Credit: NPA

Source: UGC

Oyetola makes case for alternative revenue source for Nigeria

Reports say that He, however, called on terminal operators in the ports to collaborate with the federal government to rehabilitate the collapsed quays and other areas requiring rehabilitation.

However, the former governor of Osun State applauded the NPA management, saying they needed to be supported to achieve the desired reports.

Oyetola stated that the Management of the Ports Authority need support to execute the task of creating an alternative revenue source for Nigeria, saying that the country is too reliant on oil and needed to diversify.

He stressed the urgent need to earn revenue from other sources to lift the pressure on the oil and gas sector.

"We are doing remedial work on the quay wall very soon, and I have asked them to let us have the report of what they have done so far. We need to know the numbers to get the president's approval for remedial work,' Oyetola said.

According to Oyetola the ministry would engage the Ministry of Works and Housing for the rehabilitation of the roads leading to the ports.

He said:

"On access road, it's important to put it in place. We need to engage the Minister of Works to see what we can do together, and I have discussed with the Ministry of Transportation what we can do with the rail. I believe we are good to go with all those things in place," he stated.

