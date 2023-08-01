Shipowners said the people who import refined petroleum products are not affected by the tax increase

According to him, the high cost will be passed down to the people that export crude oil

He added that this will lead to increase in the cost of freight coming to Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has expressed worry about how the recently imposed 30% corporate income tax on members of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners might turn around to affect the federal government.

The head of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Aminu Umar, opined that refined petroleum products might not be affected by the tax structure. He claimed that instead, it will cut into the revenue Nigeria would have received from the sale of crude oil.

Shipowners say the government will suffer the 30% tax imposed on foreign tankers Photo credit - TheNigerianInfo, NPA

Source: UGC

Legit.ng previously revealed that the Federal Government of Nigeria planned to put new levies on items like alcoholic beverages, telephone service, and imported vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another report, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected a total tax revenue of N5.5 trillion for six-month period from January to June 2023.

The CIT for tankers affects government

According to Umar, in a Punch news, neither would a fuel shortage result from the event nor would it have any impact on those who import refined petroleum products. He claimed that it will only have an impact on those that export crude oil.

He emphasized that the burden will only reduce the money the Federal Government will spend on crude exportation because the person that is going to buy will rather reduce the money he or she will pay on the crude to recover for the shipping cost.

He said:

It will reduce the money the Nigerians would have made from crude oil sales. It will reduce the profit the government would have made because the buyers will factor in the price. It will increase the cost of freight coming to Nigeria.

He said that shipboard marketers do their best to haggle for the greatest products. He claimed that taxes, especially those valued in dollars, would be reflected in the cost of imported petroleum.

When we speak of market fundamentals influencing the local pump price, this is an example of such because the vessel owner will pass the cost (tax increase) to the charterer who, in turn, spreads the same on the fuel cost, thereby increasing the landing cost.

Tinubu signs Executive Order stopping levy on imported vehicles, 10% tax on telecom

Legit.ng earlier reported that On July 6, 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed four new executive orders, two of which banned a new tax on imported vehicles and one of which proposed a 5% telecom tax. The import adjustment tax levied on specific cars was stopped by the Executive Orders.

The IAT was authorised by the late President Muhammadu Buhari and was scheduled to go into effect on June 1st, 2023, according to Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy.

Source: Legit.ng