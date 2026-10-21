DStv Premium costs R799 monthly in South Africa on a 24-month contract, saving eligible decoder subscribers R180 each month

South African customers can apply through DStv’s website, MyDStv app or call centre, subject to eligibility and cancellation terms

MultiChoice has not confirmed a matching discount for Nigerian subscribers, so the offer remains limited to South Africa

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice has introduced a cheaper DStv Premium subscription for decoder customers in South Africa, bringing its monthly price in line with the streaming package for subscribers willing to sign a two-year contract.

The offer costs R799 monthly, compared with the standard R979 month-to-month decoder subscription. However, there is no confirmed announcement extending the same deal to customers in Nigeria.

DStv crashes decoder prices for two years, but Nigerians must meet some conditions. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian viewers hoping for lower subscription bills, the distinction matters: the announcement concerns South African subscriptions and does not establish a reduction in Nigeria’s DStv tariffs.

What the cheaper Premium plan offers

The 24-month contract reduces the basic monthly subscription by R180, approximately 18%, compared with the regular decoder price.

At those rates, the difference amounts to R4,320 over two years, assuming the standard monthly price remains unchanged.

DStv’s official South African Premium guide says the R799 contract also includes the Access Fee, which supports features such as recording and viewing through additional linked decoders.

The broadcaster lists eligibility conditions involving PVR decoders or multiple viewing environments. Customers should therefore confirm whether their equipment and account qualify before committing.

The offer is subscription-only, meaning readers should not interpret it as an announcement of a cheaper decoder purchase price.

How eligible customers can subscribe

Although the original report raised concerns about missing sign-up information, DStv’s South African website now provides instructions for accessing the offer.

Existing customers can use My Account on DStv’s website, the MyDStv app or the broadcaster’s call centre. New customers are directed to the South African call centre.

These channels relate to the South African offer. Their availability should not be read as confirmation that Nigerian accounts can access the same contract.

For subscribers considering the deal, the central trade-off is a lower monthly bill in exchange for a longer commitment. Cancellation conditions and eligibility should be checked before signing.

Why MultiChoice is changing its pricing

MultiChoice told MyBroadband that the contract forms part of efforts to simplify pricing across decoder-based and streaming subscriptions.

The company said its former Price Lock contracts were removed from its website in July 2026 ahead of a package restructuring, adding that their return was unlikely under its current strategy.

The restructuring took effect in South Africa on September 17, introducing revised packages and channel offerings.

A dedicated Movies & Series package, priced at R500 for both streaming and decoder subscribers, illustrates the move towards matching prices across viewing options.

According to the report, MultiChoice is testing the approach before settling on a broader pricing structure, according to a report by MyBroadband.

What this means for Nigerians

The immediate takeaway for Nigerian subscribers is that a cheaper Premium contract exists in South Africa, but a corresponding Nigerian offer remains unconfirmed.

MultiChoice launches a cheaper decoder plan, but Nigerians must meet some conditions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians living in South Africa may benefit if their local subscriptions meet the eligibility requirements. Those using Nigerian accounts should check offers available through DStv Nigeria before making payments or changing packages.

Until MultiChoice announces Nigerian terms, the South African discount should be treated as a market-specific offer, rather than a reduction available across every country where DStv operates.

DStv announce new free Premium upgrade

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice has announced the dates for the next round of free seven-day DStv upgrades in South Africa, with two subscriber groups set to gain temporary access to higher-tier packages from October 26, 2026.

On that date, customers on the Starter package will be automatically upgraded to Select, while Movies & Series subscribers will receive access to DStv Premium for seven consecutive days at no extra cost.

Source: Legit.ng