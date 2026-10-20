The latest IziVisa Passport Ranking Index placed Nigeria 181st out of 196 countries in its latest assessment

Nigerian passport holders can access 16 countries through visas on arrival and 43 others through electronic visas, according to IziVisa data

The United Arab Emirates topped the IziVisa ranking, with its passport providing access to 185 of 198 destinations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s passport ranks 181st out of 196 countries in the latest IziVisa Passport Ranking Index, with holders able to enter 24 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, according to data published on the platform.

The position contrasts with Nigeria’s 90th-place ranking in July 2026, when the platform recorded 44 visa-free destinations for Nigerian passport holders.

Nigerian passport holders can visit 24 destinations without a visa, according to the latest IziVisa Passport Ranking Index. Photo: AD

Source: Getty Images

IziVisa assesses passports based on the number of destinations accessible through visa-free entry, visas on arrival and electronic visas.

Beyond the 24 visa-free destinations, Nigerians can obtain visas on arrival in 16 countries and apply for electronic visas to visit 43 others, the data shows.

UAE and Switzerland lead the IziVisa ranking

The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the latest IziVisa assessment, with its passport providing access to 185 of 198 destinations through visa-free entry, visas on arrival or electronic visas, Punch reports.

Switzerland ranked second, offering visa-free access to 120 destinations, visas on arrival in 26 countries and electronic visas for another 37 destinations.

Luxembourg, Malta, Denmark, Spain and Finland also featured among the highest-ranked passports.

How Nigeria compares on the Henley index

Separately, the Henley Passport Index, published in October 2026 by Henley & Partners, said Nigeria's passport has improved in October 2026, rising to 92nd place from 94th in October 2025,

The Henley index uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to assess passport access across 227 travel destinations.

Nigeria's passport ranking has fluctuated over the years. It ranked 62nd in 2006 before slipping to 76th in 2010 and 87th in 2012.

The country's position improved to 78th in 2013 but fell to 95th in 2015.

Nigeria ranked 94th in 2018, 95th in 2019 and 94th in 2020. Its position dropped to 103rd in 2021 before improving to 98th in 2022, 97th in 2023 and 95th in 2024. Nigeria ranked 94th in 2025 before rising to 92nd in 2026.

Nigerian travellers can access 16 countries through visas on arrival and 43 others through electronic visas. Photo: Craig

Source: Getty Images

The IziVisa and Henley indices use different methodologies and cover different numbers of destinations, so their rankings are not directly comparable.

Nigerian travellers should confirm entry requirements with the relevant embassies or immigration authorities before travelling, particularly to destinations that require electronic visas or visas on arrival.

US releases list of 4 countries approved for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Mission had extended the eligibility window for nonimmigrant visa renewals from 24 months to 48 months.

Under the updated policy, applicants whose previous US visas expired within the last 48 months or are set to expire within the next three months may be eligible to renew their visas without an interview.

The US Mission also announced that it was opening hundreds of appointment slots for Nigerians seeking to renew their visas.

Source: Legit.ng