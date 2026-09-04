Rice prices have eased across Nigeria, with July and August recording the lowest prices compared to the same period in 2025

Dealers revealed that the prices of rice have moderated in the past three months, providing relief for consumers

Current market surveys show that big brands such as Mama Gold, Big Bull and others have released fresh prices

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Rice prices in Nigeria are showing signs of moderation after months of elevated prices, although consumers are yet to see a dramatic nationwide crash.

Recent market data indicates that the median price of a 50kg bag of Nigerian rice stood at about ₦55,000 at the end of August 2026, unchanged from the level recorded in early June.

The price briefly dropped to about ₦52,000 in late July before returning to ₦55,000 in August.

Dealers announce new rice price as big brands sell cheaper nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The figures suggest that while rice has become cheaper in some markets and for some brands, the broader market is currently stable rather than experiencing a sustained price decline.

A July market survey by Legit.ng found that 50kg bags of popular rice brands were selling between ₦40,000 and ₦87,000, depending on brand, quality and location.

Dealers told Legit.ng that the reduction was due to earlier highs, improved supply and stronger competition among wholesalers and retailers.

Current prices of popular rice brands

Recent retail and market listings give the following indication of prices for a 50kg bag:

Big Bull: about ₦60,000–₦80,000 in the July market survey. A current retail listing is around ₦66,900.

Mama Gold: about ₦63,000–₦75,000 in the July market survey. A recent retail listing puts it at about ₦72,000.

Royal Stallion: about ₦65,000–₦87,000 in the July survey, while a current retail listing is around ₦70,000–₦75,000.

Mama’s Pride: about ₦62,000–₦66,000 in the July survey, with a current retail listing around ₦67,250.

Caprice: around ₦80,000 in a recent Nigerian retail listing.

Local/unbranded Nigerian rice: around ₦55,000 for a 50kg bag based on the latest market median.

Foreign/parboiled rice: around ₦60,000–₦75,000, depending on brand and market.

Big Bull, Mama Gold and Royal Stallion remain closely watched

Among the better-known brands, Big Bull, Mama Gold, Royal Stallion and Mama’s Pride remain important price benchmarks for Nigerian households.

Big Bull currently illustrates the mixed nature of the market. While July prices reached as high as ₦80,000, a current retail listing is around ₦66,900, suggesting some moderation at the retail level.

Royal Stallion shows a similar pattern. The July survey placed the brand as high as ₦87,000, but a recent retailer lists its 50kg bag around ₦70,000. Mama Gold is also available around ₦72,000 from a recent retailer.

Prices are cooling, but consumers should not expect a crash yet

The latest figures point to a cooling rice market rather than a major price collapse.

The broader 50kg Nigerian rice median was ₦55,000 in June and remained ₦55,000 at the end of August, despite a temporary July dip. This means consumers are benefiting from lower prices on some branded products, but the overall market has largely settled into a stable range.

Relief for Nigerians as dealers quote cheaper rates for rice others. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For households planning purchases, a reasonable September 2026 benchmark is therefore ₦55,000–₦75,000 for many 50kg bags, while premium brands and particular markets can push prices significantly higher.

Location, transportation costs, grain quality, wholesale margins and retailer pricing will continue to determine the final price paid by consumers.

Rice prices crash across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian consumers are finally getting some relief as the price of rice continues to decline across major markets, with dealers reducing prices following improved supply and easing market pressures.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that a 50kg bag of rice now sells for between ₦40,000 and ₦87,000, depending on the brand, quality, and location.

Source: Legit.ng