Dangote Petroleum Refinery achieves full capacity of 650,000 bpd, marking a milestone in Nigeria's oil sector

The successful maintenance and performance testing validate refinery's operational efficiency and engineering excellence

Increased output expected to boost domestic fuel supply and reduce dependency on imported products

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reached a landmark operational milestone, achieving its full nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The development positions the facility as one of the largest single-train refineries in the world and marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Dangote Refinery hits full capacity, sets new record in refining. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The breakthrough follows the successful restoration and optimisation of the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block.

Both units are now running at optimal performance levels, reinforcing steady-state operations at Africa’s largest refining complex.

Successful maintenance and performance testing

After completing scheduled maintenance on the CDU and MS Block, the refinery launched a rigorous 72-hour performance test in partnership with global licensor UOP.

The test is designed to validate operational efficiency and ensure that critical parameters align with international standards.

Chief Executive Officer David Bird described the outcome as a strong demonstration of engineering excellence and operational discipline.

According to him, the seamless integration and stabilisation of both units reflect the refinery’s advanced design and the technical expertise of its workforce.

He noted that the performance testing phase is crucial in validating the plant’s ability to operate under real production conditions while delivering consistent, high-quality output.

Inside the core processing units

The CDU and MS Block consist of key processing components, including the naphtha hydrotreater, isomerisation unit, and reformer unit. These systems play a central role in producing Premium Motor Spirit and other refined petroleum products.

Bird confirmed that the combined units are now operating steadily at the full 650,000bpd capacity.

He added that other processing units within the refinery will enter their own performance testing phase next week as part of Phase 2 of the commissioning plan.

Boost to domestic fuel supply

According to a report by The Guardian, the refinery’s ramp-up comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s fuel market. During the recent festive period, the facility supplied between 45 million and 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit daily.

With full restoration of the CDU and MS Block, production capacity is expected to rise significantly. The refinery is now positioned to deliver up to 75 million litres of PMS per day to the domestic market, depending on demand.

This increased output is expected to ease supply pressures, reduce reliance on imported fuel, and stabilise local energy availability.

Transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape

Beyond operational numbers, the milestone carries wider economic implications.

The refinery was conceived as a strategic project to eliminate Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on imported refined products despite being a major crude oil producer.

By operating at full capacity, the facility strengthens the country’s energy security and lays the groundwork for Nigeria to become a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

It also supports industrial growth, job creation, and broader economic diversification.

Dangote Refinery bounces back with full production capacity, sets world record. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Bird expressed appreciation to customers and Nigerians for their continued support, reaffirming the refinery’s commitment to delivering world-class products and reshaping the nation’s energy future.

With the 650,000 bpd benchmark now achieved, Dangote Refinery has not only reached a technical milestone but also signalled a new chapter in Africa’s refining history.

Five Dangote Refinery products set to transform Nigeria’s economy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest single-train petroleum refinery, is more than a solution to Nigeria’s long-standing fuel import problem.

With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the Lekki-based facility is positioned as a full-scale industrial engine, producing fuels and petrochemicals critical to transportation, manufacturing, and household consumption.

Among its wide output slate, five products stand out for their economic and industrial impact.

Source: Legit.ng