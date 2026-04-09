NOG Energy Week 2026 is bringing together global stakeholders under the theme of advancing energy ambitions for resilient and competitive economies

The strategic conference will focus on key pillars such as energy security, infrastructure development, gas and LNG growth, and technology innovation

It will also serve as a major platform for partnerships, investment, and actionable solutions to drive long-term energy development across the region

As NOG Energy Week marks its landmark 25th anniversary, the 2026 edition will convene stakeholders from across Africa and around the world, in line with the theme, “Advancing Energy Ambitions for Competitive & Resilient Economies.”

Scheduled for 5–9 July 2026 in Abuja, the Strategic Conference will move beyond high-level dialogue to focus on eight critical thematic pillars designed to support the creation and execution of strategies that strengthen Nigeria and the wider continent’s position as indispensable partners in achieving global energy security.



Source: UGC

With global geopolitics reshaping supply chains and energy security rising to the top of national agendas, Africa, and Nigeria in particular, are positioning themselves as increasingly dependable and investable sources of oil, gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) for international markets.

Against this backdrop, NOG Energy Week 2026 has unveiled its full strategic conference programme, outlining a coordinated agenda to address supply stability, infrastructure gaps, and long-term energy competitiveness across the region.

In an increasingly fragmented global energy landscape where diversification of supply is essential, the event will also place strong emphasis on strategic partnerships and regional alliances, making NOG Energy Week a key platform for deal-making, capital alignment, and cross-border collaboration.

This year’s agenda reflects a fully integrated energy systems approach, connecting upstream growth with midstream infrastructure and downstream market systems required to deliver energy at scale.

This is particularly relevant as Africa and Nigeria continue to strengthen their position through ongoing developments across the energy value chain, reinforcing their role as emerging supply anchors in a tightening global market.

Recognising that national energy security is anchored in upstream growth, the conference will also prioritise midstream and downstream infrastructure development to support processing, refining, distribution, and delivery across an increasingly diversified energy mix.

Central to the 2026 discussions is the role of gas and LNG as the strategic foundation for industrial development and export-led growth, as national attention continues to focus on gas as a primary solution to industrial energy.

This is complemented by a forward-looking focus on technology, innovation and exploring how AI-enabled digital solutions can deliver more efficient, market-responsive energy systems, particularly in response to rising global energy demand from data centres and digital infrastructure, while improving exploration outcomes, production efficiency, and overall system optimisation.

Furthermore, the programme will address the evolving energy frontier through dedicated sessions on Decarbonisation & Renewable Energies.

In the face of ongoing volatility and uncertainty across global energy markets, the conversations at NOG Energy Week 2026 will ensure that key industry priorities translate into actionable outcomes, driving practical solutions across the sector.

The programme has been curated by an Executive Committee to bring together leading experts and decision-makers to address critical bottlenecks and advance meaningful progress.

Backed by an exceptional lineup of global speakers, including H.E. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri; H.E. Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo and H.E. Dr. Canon Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the event will deliver clear, actionable roadmaps.

Alongside them, industry experts such as Engr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari, Proscovia Nabbanja, Jim Swartz, Dr Ainojie Alex Irune, and Nasir Alfa Mohammed as well as institutions such as the World Bank, AfDB, and AFC, will participate in high-level sessions and strategic discussions focused on unlocking capital and scaling production across Africa.

By fostering Strategic Partnerships & Regional Alliances, NOG Energy Week 2026 aims to build the cross-border synergies necessary to advance shared energy goals.

From the NOG Energy Club to the high-stakes Deals Lounge, the 25th-anniversary edition remains the definitive platform for the 7,500 expected attendees to secure Nigeria and Africa’s energy future.

Source: Legit.ng