Dangote Refinery has increased its petrol prices in the first quarter of 2026 by N576

Checks show that the rates were adjusted nine times in response to volatile market conditions

Analysts say the pricing reflects a deregulated market model driven by crude volatility and exchange rate

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroluem Refinery has increased the price of premium motor spirit (petrol) by N576 over the past three months, as it responded to shifting global and domestic conditions.

Petrol prices jump as Dangote Refinery adjusts rates 9 times Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

New petrol prices

Data tracked by the petroleumprice.ng shows that in the first quarter of 2026, the refinery revised petrol prices nine times out of which six were increases and three were decreases.

The refinery increased its ex-depot petrol price from N699, where it opened the year, to N1,275 by March 21, reflecting an 82.40% increase.

The first increase in 2026 was announced on January 27, when petrol prices rose from N699 to N799 per litre, marking the beginning of multiple adjustments in the quarter.

The refinery eased slightly to N1,200 by March 26. However, by mid-February, the refinery cut prices by N25 to N774 per litre in a move seen by analysts as an effort to maintain market share amid softer crude prices around $70 per barrel.

Dangote has become a key player in the energy market Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Prices surged sharply in March as crude oil rallied

On March 3, Dangote petrol price rose to N874 per litre as Brent crude crossed $80 per barrel, followed by a rapid sequence of increases to N995 and N1,175 within days, reflecting higher replacement costs and import parity pressures.

A brief correction on March 10 saw prices fall by N100 after crude dipped below $100 per barrel, but the relief was short-lived.

Prices rebounded to N1,175 by March 13 and climbed further to N1,275 on March 21, tracking crude’s rise above $110 per barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions, including disruptions around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The final adjustment in March brought prices down to N1,200 per litre.

Analysts say the pricing pattern highlights a market-driven model anchored on crude oil volatility, supply disruptions, and competitive positioning within Nigeria’s deregulated fuel market.

NNPC petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have reduced their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The changes come three days after Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol gantry price by N85 to N1,200 per litre from N1,285.

Petrol is now selling at N1,255 per litre, down from N1,330, representing a reduction of N75.

While the state-owned oil firm’s filling stations in Abuja reduced their prices to N1,295 per litre from N1,361, this means that NNPCL retail outlets cut petrol prices by N71 per litre in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng