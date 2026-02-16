Frigoglass Group has completed the sale of its shareholding in Frigoinvest Nigeria Holdings, including indirect stakes in Beta Glass Plc, to Helios V

The transaction marks a new phase for Beta Glass following strong operational performance and record results in 2025

Beta Glass is confident that Helios’s African market expertise will support long-term value creation, capital investment and innovation

Following the announcement made in December 2025, Beta Glass Plc, West and Central Africa’s leading glass packaging manufacturer, has been informed by Frigoglass Group (or the “Group”) that it has completed the sale of the entirety of its shareholding in Frigoinvest Nigeria Holdings B.V. the holding company for its Nigerian packaging operations which includes its indirect stakes in Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited and Beta Glass Plc., to Helios Fund V (“Helios V”), a fund managed by Helios Investment Partners, a leading Africa-focused private investment firm.

This milestone marks a new chapter for Beta Glass Plc, building on a period of strong operational performance and record results delivered in 2025. Beta Glass Plc remains well-positioned to accelerate growth, strengthen operational excellence, and deepen its role as a critical partner to Nigeria’s food and beverage industry.

Commenting on the transaction, the CEO of Beta Glass, Alex Gendis, stated:

“We are proud of the transformation and performance achieved by Beta Glass over the past three years, driven by the dedication of our people and the strength of our operations.

"We welcome Helios Investment Partners and look forward to leveraging their deep experience across African markets to unlock long-term value, drive sustainable growth, and reinforce our commitment to customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Helios Investment Partners brings extensive experience investing in market-leading African businesses and is expected to support Beta Glass’s strategic ambitions, capital investment plans, and continued innovation within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.



Beta Glass remains fully committed to operational continuity, excellence in product quality, and creating long-term value for its customers, employees, and partners.

