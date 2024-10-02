Leading manufacturer of top-quality glass packaging solutions, Beta Glass has announced Alexander Gendis as the new CEO

Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and the leading manufacturer of top-quality glass packaging solutions, crowns, and crates in West and Central Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Gendis as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30th, 2024.

This strategic appointment is a key element of the company’s ongoing transformation program and builds on earlier management, governance and operational changes, which are driving new levels of growth and enhanced financial performance in the Nigerian and international markets of Beta Glass.

Mr. Gendis is a seasoned executive leader with over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing and packaging sectors. He brings extensive and global expertise in general and supply chain management, marketing and team leadership, with a career spanning several regions – including East and West Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Since January 2020, Mr. Gendis has served as the Managing Director of Engee PET Manufacturing Company in Nigeria, successfully driving growth, production, and revenue.

Prior to that, he held the CEO position at Verde Beef Processing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and led Bel Impex, the paper-converting business of the Boulos Group headquartered in Lagos.

His extensive experience in the Nigerian manufacturing sector also includes leadership roles at Pepsi Seven-Up Bottling Company and DHL, where he served as Managing Director.

Alexander Gendis spent the first 18 years of his career at the global consumer goods company PZ Cussons, holding key positions in various countries – Kenya, Indonesia, Malaysia, Poland, Australia, and the UK.

In that period, he drove various transformative initiatives, generating significant improvements in business performance, as well as substantial revenue and profit growth.

Commenting on his appointment as the new CEO of Beta Glass, Alexander Gendis noted:

“It’s a great honour to join the ranks of Beta Glass, and I’m delighted for the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of such a long-standing and respected organisation in Nigeria. Having lived in the country for many years, I’ve witnessed the company’s successes, and I’m looking forward to adding my own experience and expertise to this new and exciting journey of growth.”

Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa, Chairman, Board of Directors, Beta Glass Plc, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Alexander Gendis to Beta Glass. His vast experience and proven leadership in the manufacturing and packaging industries, especially in Nigeria and other African countries, make him the ideal candidate to lead our company through its next growth phase. We are confident his vision and expertise will drive continued success in the years ahead."

Mr. Gagik Apkarian, Chairman of Frigoglass Group BoD, added:

"Alexander's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Beta Glass, as we continue our transformation journey. His proven leadership capability in dynamic markets will be instrumental in driving operational and commercial excellence at Beta Glass, and unlocking new opportunities for growth within the region. We are looking forward to Alex’s positive impact on the company and to cooperating with him and the other new members of the management team, as we collectively strive to take the company’s transformation forward."

A native of Australia, Alexander Gendis resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

