Most commercial and private aircraft around the world share a common feature despite differences in branding and design: a white exterior.

Although planes can technically be painted in almost any colour, white has remained the dominant choice in the aviation industry. According to aviation experts, the preference is driven by a mix of safety, cost, maintenance, and operational considerations.

When aircraft leave the manufacturer’s assembly line, they are often coated in a green zinc phosphate primer, which is why test aircraft may appear green during flight trials. While repainting is not mandatory, most planes are finished in white before being delivered to operators.

Experts who spoke with Vanguard cited several reasons why white continues to be the standard colour for aircraft.

1. Heat management benefits

White surfaces reflect sunlight more effectively than darker colours, which absorb heat. This helps keep cabin temperatures lower, particularly when aircraft are parked on hot runways, and can assist manufacturers in staying within temperature limits for the airframe.

2. A practical base for branding

A white fuselage provides a neutral background for airline logos and liveries. While some operators opt for bold designs for marketing purposes, white remains the preferred base colour because it allows branding elements to stand out clearly.

3. Higher resale and charter appeal

Aircraft painted white generally maintain higher resale value. New owners can easily apply their own branding without the expense of stripping a dark paint scheme. Charter operators also benefit, as neutral colours appeal to a broader range of customers.

4. Slower ageing and reduced repainting costs

White paint is more resistant to fading caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight at high altitudes. As a result, white aircraft typically require repainting every four years rather than every two. This is significant, given that repainting an aircraft can cost between $100,000 and $350,000.

5. Easier inspections and maintenance

According to industry specialists, structural cracks, corrosion, and oil leaks are easier to detect on white surfaces. Although dirt may be more visible, cleaner aircraft also experience improved fuel efficiency due to reduced drag.

6. Improved visibility for safety

White aircraft are easier to see in the sky and at night, which enhances safety. This differs from military aircraft, which are painted in camouflage colours to reduce visibility.

7. Lower cost and passenger perception

White paint is widely available and less expensive than specialised colours. In addition, studies indicate that passengers tend to feel more comfortable and secure flying in aircraft with traditional white paint schemes.

