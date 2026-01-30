The Grid has attributed recurring national grid collapses to technical faults, poor maintenance, and generation instability

It also noted that Nigeria currently generates about 5,000MW despite having transmission capacity for up to 12,000MW

It identified widespread metering, grid expansion and others as long-term solutions to achieving a stable power supply

The Nigeria National Grid (NNG) has outlined a range of measures aimed at addressing the recurring collapse of the country’s power system, following another nationwide outage.

Power system failures have repeatedly been linked to technical challenges, weak maintenance of transmission infrastructure, and instability in electricity generation.

Recurrent grid failures disrupt power supply

The grid suffered its second major disturbance of 2026 on Tuesday, January 27, just four days after an earlier incident. This came only weeks after a similar system collapse on December 29, 2025, which plunged large parts of the country into darkness.

At the time of reporting, available data indicated that electricity supply had dropped to zero megawatts across all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos). Generation output reportedly fell sharply from over 4,500 megawatts to zero by about 11:00 a.m.

Further checks revealed that all 23 power generation plants connected to the national grid lost output during the incident, resulting in no power allocation to any of the DisCos nationwide.

Metering, grid expansion identified as long-term solutions

In response to public concerns on social media platform X, the Grid identified widespread metering and expansion of grid infrastructure as critical long-term solutions to the persistent system collapses.

According to the NNG, metering plays a central role in stabilising the electricity value chain. While the presence of meters alone cannot prevent outages—especially when generation is inadequate, or infrastructure fails—it provides a foundation for improvement by ensuring DisCos are paid for actual electricity consumed.

The Grid noted that proper metering reduces outstanding debts across the sector, eliminates estimated billing, and improves revenue collection. This, in turn, allows generation companies, gas suppliers, and maintenance providers to be paid promptly.

Over time, the improved financial stability is expected to encourage investment in transformers, transmission lines, substations, and customer service.

The Grid emphasised that transparency and trust created through metering are essential building blocks for achieving a reliable power supply.

It added that sustainable progress would require metering to be combined with grid expansion, enhanced transmission capacity, reliable gas supply, and effective regulation.

"When DisCos are properly paid for the electricity actually consumed, their revenues improve. This reduces debt across the value chain. Also, customers stop paying estimated bills which could be outrageous sometimes."

Although current electricity generation hovers around 5,000 megawatts, former Minister of Power Babatunde Fashola has previously stated that the national grid is capable of handling up to 12,000 megawatts.

Energy experts, however, argue that Nigeria needs more than 30,000 megawatts to meet the electricity demands of its population of over 240 million people.

FG set to build super grid

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has decided to build a new infrastructure known as a super grid to address the national grid's frequent failures.

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the initiative will enhance the nation's transmission network, stabilise the grid, and increase both the capacity and flexibility of the national power system.

Adelabu criticised the current national grid, stating that its current condition is insufficient for the power sector's future goals.

