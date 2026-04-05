Nigeria's banking sector strengthens with N4.65 trillion capital injection from 33 institutions

Recapitalised banks poised to boost SMEs, infrastructure, and industrial growth across the nation

CBN emphasises banking reform as vital for achieving a $1 trillion economy and global competitiveness

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared Nigeria’s banking sector significantly stronger following the completion of its recapitalisation programme, positioning lenders to drive economic growth and finance large-scale investments.

In a fact sheet released over the weekend, the apex bank said the exercise has reinforced the financial capacity of major lenders such as Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank, alongside dozens of others.

CBN lists the gains of banking recapitalisation as banks raise over N4 trillion. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

N4.65 trillion capital injection strengthens banks

According to the CBN, Nigerian banks collectively raised an impressive N4.65 trillion in fresh capital, with 33 institutions successfully meeting the new minimum requirements.

This substantial capital injection is expected to unlock long-term financing for critical sectors of the economy, including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology.

The regulator emphasised that stronger capital bases will allow banks to support high-value projects that require patient, long-term funding—something previously constrained by limited balance sheet capacity.

Boost for SMEs, infrastructure, and industrial growth

The CBN noted that the recapitalised banking system is now better positioned to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

Beyond SMEs, the strengthened sector is expected to accelerate investments in large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects, aligning with the country’s push for industrialisation and export diversification.

“Increased capital enables banks to finance infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and technology projects that require long-term, high-value funding,” the apex bank stated.

The regulator added that improved access to credit would also deepen financial inclusion and expand economic opportunities nationwide.

Improved stability and global competitiveness

The recapitalisation programme is also seen as a major step toward enhancing the resilience of Nigeria’s financial system.

With larger capital buffers, banks are now better equipped to absorb economic shocks, manage risks more effectively, and align with global regulatory standards.

The CBN stressed that stronger balance sheets would improve governance practices and overall system stability, ensuring that Nigerian banks remain competitive on the global stage.

Cardoso: Strong banks key to $1 trillion economy

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso described the recapitalisation as a critical milestone in Nigeria’s economic journey.

He noted that sustainable growth cannot be achieved without a resilient financial system capable of funding large-scale transactions.

“This recapitalisation ensures Nigerian banks can fund the scale of transactions needed to drive a $1 trillion economy,” Cardoso said.

A landmark reform with more to come

The apex bank described the exercise as the most significant banking reform since the 2005 consolidation era, marking a turning point for the industry.

While most banks have met the new thresholds, the CBN confirmed that others are still in the process of raising capital and remain operational.

Nigerian banks are now stronger and better positioned to support SMEs. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

Overall, the regulator believes the recapitalisation programme will strengthen policy effectiveness, improve liquidity management, and support broader economic stability in the years ahead.

After recapitalisation, CBN sets another tough test

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barely after completing a sweeping recapitalisation exercise, Nigerian banks are now staring down another critical hurdle.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all deposit money banks, including major players like Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank, to conduct comprehensive stress tests starting April 1, 2026.

The results of these tests must be submitted no later than April 30, 2026, in what analysts describe as one of the most consequential regulatory deadlines in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng