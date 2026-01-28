“Weather and Bird Srike”: Airpeace Gives Reasons for Flight Delays on Lagos, Abuja Routes
- Air Peace confirmed disruptions on Lagos–Port Harcourt, Abuja–Port Harcourt, and Abuja–Owerri routes
- The airline said poor weather conditions and a bird strike caused the delays, as safety had to be prioritised
- Air Peace apologised to passengers and thanked them for their understanding
Air Peace has explained the cause of disruptions on some of its domestic flights, Lagos–Port Harcourt, Abuja–Port Harcourt, and Abuja–Owerri flights on Wednesday.
The airline explained that adverse weather conditions and a bird strike incident were responsible for the flight disruptions witnessed on the stated routes.
According to a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, scheduled flights on the Lagos–Port Harcourt, Abuja–Port Harcourt, and Abuja–Owerri routes were impacted by safety-related factors beyond the airline’s control.
Weather condition affects visibility
Air Peace said flights operating between Lagos and Port Harcourt, as well as services from Abuja, experienced delays due to poor weather conditions that significantly reduced visibility below approved safety limits. The airline explained that the situation made it unsafe for aircraft to operate as scheduled.
Nigeria's Defence headquarters breaks silence after terrorists stormed church, kidnapped worshippers
The airline added that one of its Abuja–Owerri flights was involved in a bird strike incident upon arrival in Owerri. As a precaution, the affected aircraft was subjected to mandatory inspections before it could be cleared for further operations.
The airline stressed that its Operations and Maintenance teams responded promptly to the incidents and acted strictly in line with aviation safety regulations to protect passengers and crew.
Airpeace apologises to passengers
Air Peace expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the disruptions and thanked passengers for their patience, assuring the public of its commitment to safe and responsible flight operations.
Meanwhile, many Nigerians have recently called out Air Peace for delaying their flights with zero or late notices.
They lamented how the delays disrupt their schedules or impact important business and personal engagements.
Similar reasons given for recent flight disruptions
About two weeks ago, Air Peace announced that its disruption of flights were caused by adverse weather conditions, apologising to customers whose flights were delayed or rescheduled.
The airline's management said flight schedules were adjusted to ensure strict compliance with aviation safety standards.
The explanation came after the airline was called out by multiple passengers on social media.
NCAA threatens tougher penalties for airlines over delays
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) threatened to introduce stiffer penalties for domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.
The NCAA said the proposed tougher sanctions became necessary following recurring complaints from air travellers, despite longstanding regulatory support given to airline operators in the country.
The regulator said it had consistently defended and supported airlines in the past, but recent developments justify heavier consequences where operational shortcomings are persistent.
