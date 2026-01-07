NRS and NITDA have accredited Pillarcraft Cloud Solutions as a System Integrator for e-invoicing

The accreditation supports Nigeria’s ongoing digital tax transformation agenda

The firm says the solution is designed to make compliance reliable and scalable for businesses

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), working with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has accredited Pillarcraft Cloud Solutions as a System Integrator for the national e-invoicing framework.

The accreditation places Pillarcraft among a limited number of firms authorised to support the rollout of e-invoicing in Nigeria, which is a key component of the federal government’s digital tax transformation programme.

Under the NRS e-invoicing (Merchant Buyer) framework, System Integrators are licensed service providers responsible for connecting taxpayers’ enterprise resource planning (ERP), accounting, and invoicing systems to the NRS e-invoicing platform.

Pillarcraft explains how system works

Pillarcraft explained that this integration allows invoices generated by businesses to be converted into the approved NRS format, securely transmitted for validation, and returned for compliance, reporting, and audit purposes.

With the approval, the firm is now authorised to support businesses in transmitting compliant electronic invoices, maintaining audit-ready records, and aligning internal systems with national e-invoicing requirements, according to the company.

In addition to the accreditation, Pillarcraft announced the launch of UsawaConnect™, a middleware solution designed to link business systems directly with the NRS e-invoicing infrastructure.

Speaking on the development, Pillarcraft’s founder, Bayode Agbi, said e-invoicing represents more than a technology upgrade, describing it as a broader tax and business transformation initiative.

Agbi noted that the firm’s accreditation and the launch of UsawaConnect™ reflect years of hands-on experience working with Nigerian businesses, tax authorities, and enterprise systems, adding that the solution was developed to make compliance seamless, reliable, and scalable.

Surge in e-invoicing as tax reform era begins

Earlier reports show that businesses across Nigeria are accelerating plans to replace manual invoicing with digital systems as the new tax reforms commenced.

The reforms introduced by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are expected to significantly reshape how transactions are recorded, monitored, and taxed, placing greater emphasis on transparency and real-time reporting.

For instance, Afri Invoice, a Nigerian Software as a Service platform specialising in digital invoicing, tax compliance, and payment tracking, has reported a sharp increase in businesses onboarding its platform.

The company says the uptick reflects growing awareness that compliance with the new tax framework will require accurate, verifiable, and digitally traceable invoices.

From inception, Afri Invoice set out to solve one of Africa’s most persistent business challenges, slow payments and inefficient invoicing.

FIRS launched e-invoicing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) launched a groundbreaking electronic fiscal system (EFS) designed to modernise tax administration and improve compliance among Nigeria’s largest taxpayers.

The platform, known as the Merchant-Buyer Model (MBM), went live on August 1 after a pilot phase that began in November 2024.

The EFS provides real-time visibility into commercial transactions, ensuring that invoices are authentic, accurate, and complete.

