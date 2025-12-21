Transport fare hikes during the festive season were clarified by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as not unlawful in themselves

The commission, however, warned that exploitative practices by road transport operators would attract strict sanctions

It stressed that consumers must be given clear and timely information on fares, with transparency and fairness at the centre of pricing

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, December 21, 2025, by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

Complaints over arbitrary fare hikes

According to PUNCH, FCCPC explained that the warning followed rising complaints about arbitrary fare hikes by inter-city road transport operators across the country. The commission acknowledged that “Seasonal demand, operational pressures, and other legitimate cost factors may affect transport pricing.

“However, consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel. Any fare adjustment must therefore be transparently communicated and applied fairly.”

The commission further noted that the complaints were coming at a time when reports indicated reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit in parts of the country. It stressed that while fuel cost was only one of several inputs influencing transport fares, unexplained or undisclosed increases raised valid consumer protection concerns.

FCCPC monitoring festive season market conduct

Commenting on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Tunji Bello, said FCCPC was closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season. He disclosed that the commission had intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers and operators nationwide.

According to him, the engagements were preventive and aimed at promoting responsible pricing, voluntary compliance and orderly market behaviour.

“Price increases are not, in themselves, unlawful,” Bello was quoted as saying.

“However, conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory attention under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.”

Strict scrutiny for unfair practices

Bello added that practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercive conduct or coordinated pricing arrangements among operators to the detriment of consumers would be subjected to strict regulatory scrutiny. He warned that “Where cases of violation are established, culprits face stiff penalties.”

The commission advised consumers to confirm fares before travel, retain proof of payment and report suspected unfair practices through its complaint portal or designated hotlines.

This latest clarification underscored FCCPC’s commitment to ensuring fair market behaviour during the festive season, while reminding transport operators that transparency and accountability remained central to consumer protection.

