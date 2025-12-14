Onion Farmers have alerted Nigerians on what to expect ahead of the Christmas celebrations

According to the farmers, the combination of strong seasonal demand and limited supply is already causing price spikes

They revealed that confirmed that onion prices typically spike during the yuletide

Nigerian households preparing for Christmas celebrations may need to brace for higher food bills as onion farmers warn that prices are set to rise further in the coming weeks.

Farmers say a combination of strong seasonal demand and limited supply is already pushing prices upward, with little chance of immediate relief before the end of the year.

The National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, confirmed that onion prices typically spike during the yuletide, but noted that this year’s increase is sharper than usual.

Demand rises as supply tightens

Speaking in an interview, the association’s Kaduna State Secretary, Mr Amir Adamu, explained that demand for onions usually climbs toward Christmas as households, food vendors, and caterers prepare for end-of-year festivities.

He said the situation is worsened by the fact that several onion-producing states have not yet completed harvesting, leaving markets heavily dependent on limited supplies from a few regions.

According to him, “Some farms are yet to be harvested, and demand is already very high. This combination is putting pressure on prices across the northern markets.”

Sharp price differences across markets

Adamu revealed that onion prices currently vary widely depending on origin and freshness. In Kaduna, bags of old onions harvested between July and August are selling for between ₦50,000 and ₦60,000.

However, freshly harvested onions coming from Sokoto are commanding significantly higher prices, selling for between ₦80,000 and ₦100,000 per bag.

He attributed this to strong consumer preference for the Sokoto variety and its limited availability at the moment.

Market surveys also show that in some urban centres, prices have climbed even higher, with a bag of onions now selling for between ₦100,000 and ₦130,000, compared to ₦70,000 to ₦100,000 just a few months ago.

Why prices are unlikely to fall soon

While some consumers may hope for a sudden drop, farmers say that expectation may be unrealistic in the short term. Adamu explained that onion prices are likely to remain elevated until more producing states begin harvesting.

He noted that Kebbi State is expected to bring new onions into the market early next year, which could help ease supply pressure. Even then, the impact may be modest at first.

“The possibility of a price drop is very negligible before then,” he said, adding that demand remains unusually strong this year compared to previous seasons.

Relief expected after the new year

Farmers project that meaningful price relief may only come between January and March 2026, when fresh harvests from multiple states begin to reach major markets.

Adamu recalled that before the recent surge, a bag of old onions sold for between ₦30,000 and ₦40,000 in northern markets. This year’s higher prices, he said, reflect both increased demand and tighter supply.

As Christmas draws closer, farmers warn that prices may still climb further, urging consumers to plan as onions remain a staple ingredient in festive cooking across the country.

