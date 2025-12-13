About 500 Lugbe residents had benefited from RCCG Everlasting Light Zone’s annual Tabitha outreach through the distribution of food items, clothing, and household supplies.

Residents of Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory gathered in large numbers on Saturday as the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Everlasting Light Zone, carried out its annual Tabitha outreach, bringing relief materials and medical services to the community.

About 500 beneficiaries received food items, clothing and household supplies during the programme.

Items distributed at the outreach included rice, yams, beans, spaghetti, clothes, shoes and kitchen utensils, all donated by members of the church.

Organisers said the initiative was designed to support families facing economic pressure while promoting compassion and community care.

Relief materials and medical support

Beyond food and clothing, the event featured a medical outreach that allowed participants to check their blood pressure and undergo basic health screenings. Those diagnosed with health issues were given drugs and advised on follow up care.

The Coordinator of the Welfare Department, Mrs Nkiru Omelu, said the Tabitha programme was created to extend practical help to Abuja residents and to demonstrate Christian love in action.

She explained that the initiative draws inspiration from the biblical account of Tabitha, also known as Dorcas, whose life of service was marked by generosity to the poor.

“Christmas is a season of giving and in Everlasting Light Zone annual Tabitha programme is our way of giving thanks to God and giving back to society as a Social Responsibility which the national leadership of RCCG encourages,” she said.

Message of faith and compassion

Addressing the crowd, the wife of the Zonal Pastor, Dr Mrs Justina Okoror, spoke on the spiritual meaning of the outreach. She cited the book of Arts, chapter 10 verse 38, which says “How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, and how he went around doing good and healing all who were under the power of the devil, because God was with him.”

Dr Okoror encouraged attendees to place their trust in God despite current economic challenges. She said the church was committed to sharing God’s love both materially and spiritually. She also urged participants to reflect Christ’s character in their daily conduct.

She noted that many families are experiencing hardship but maintained that divine provision remains available to those who believe. Participants were encouraged to love their neighbours and live peacefully within their communities.

The programme featured praise and worship sessions, a health talk and prayers for beneficiaries. Thirty four individuals publicly declared their decision to follow Jesus during the event, while special prayers were offered for new converts

