Full List: FG Selects Content Creators for Tax Laws Training
- The federal government, through Taiwo Oyedele, has announced the top 20 content creators selected for a special tax reforms training programme
- Oyedele revealed that over 8,500 nominations were received for more than 200 creators, with the top 20 chosen based on followership and engagement
- The programme, tagged “Influencing for Good,” aims to equip creators with deeper knowledge of new tax laws to educate their audiences
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, has unveiled the top 20 content creators who will undergo special training sessions in the coming weeks to share factual and practical tax information with their followers.
In a message shared on his X account, Oyedele confirmed that the selected creators would be invited to a dedicated training programme aimed at deepening their understanding of Nigeria’s new tax laws, enabling them to provide clearer, more balanced, and insightful guidance to their audiences.
Expressing gratitude to the public for their participation, Oyedele said over 200 content creators were nominated, with 8,591 nominations received before the exercise closed on 9 November 2025.
Only the top 20 creators, ranked by followership across major platforms, were selected by the Tax Reform Committee, Guardian reports.
He said:
“Thank you to everyone who recommended a creator who has guided you through Nigeria’s new tax reform laws or who you think deserves to join the discussion.”
The top 20 content creators are:
- Financial Jennifer
- Onlinebanker
- Don Aza
- Mary Efombruh
- Baba Ogbon Awon Agba International
- Perpetual Badejo
- Personalfinancegirl
- Tomi Akinwale
- Emeka Ayogu
- Aderonke Avav
- Odunola Ewetola
- Christiana Balogun
- Mosbrief
- Chidozie Chikwe
- Zainulabideen Abdulazeez
- Chinemerem Oguegbe
- Oyagha Michael
- Ayomide Ogunlade
- Ayọ̀dèjì Fálétò
- Vera Korie
Some popular creators such as Sabinus were not included in the list.
Oyedele asked the selected creators to confirm their participation by submitting a form before Monday, 8 December 2025, and to indicate the topics they would like the training to cover. The form is available here: https://forms.gle/Ph49kSE4okDf6gVj6.
The programme, called “Influencing for Good,” invites Nigerians to nominate content creators who are already educating their followers about tax reforms or those they wish to see take on this role.
This initiative comes after President Bola Tinubu, in June 2025, signed four key tax reform bills into law.
Salary earners : What to know on new tax law
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s new Tax Act 2025, effective January 1, 2026, will redefine how salaries, bonuses, allowances, and some benefits-in-kind are taxed.
Salary earners earning below N800,000, military personnel, and certain payments like death gratuities and redundancy benefits are exempt from the new tax.
The law allows deductions for pensions, housing, life insurance, and business expenses, while salary earners have taxes deducted by employers and self-employed individuals must maintain records to calculate taxable income.
The law allows deductions for pension contributions, housing, life insurance, and certain business expenses for freelancers.
Source: Legit.ng
