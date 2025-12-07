The federal government, through Taiwo Oyedele, has announced the top 20 content creators selected for a special tax reforms training programme

Oyedele revealed that over 8,500 nominations were received for more than 200 creators, with the top 20 chosen based on followership and engagement

The programme, tagged “Influencing for Good,” aims to equip creators with deeper knowledge of new tax laws to educate their audiences

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, has unveiled the top 20 content creators who will undergo special training sessions in the coming weeks to share factual and practical tax information with their followers.

FG unveils top 20 content creators for special tax training. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

In a message shared on his X account, Oyedele confirmed that the selected creators would be invited to a dedicated training programme aimed at deepening their understanding of Nigeria’s new tax laws, enabling them to provide clearer, more balanced, and insightful guidance to their audiences.

Expressing gratitude to the public for their participation, Oyedele said over 200 content creators were nominated, with 8,591 nominations received before the exercise closed on 9 November 2025.

Only the top 20 creators, ranked by followership across major platforms, were selected by the Tax Reform Committee, Guardian reports.

He said:

“Thank you to everyone who recommended a creator who has guided you through Nigeria’s new tax reform laws or who you think deserves to join the discussion.”

New tax law is ready for implementation from January 1, 2026 Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The top 20 content creators are:

Financial Jennifer

Onlinebanker

Don Aza

Mary Efombruh

Baba Ogbon Awon Agba International

Perpetual Badejo

Personalfinancegirl

Tomi Akinwale

Emeka Ayogu

Aderonke Avav

Odunola Ewetola

Christiana Balogun

Mosbrief

Chidozie Chikwe

Zainulabideen Abdulazeez

Chinemerem Oguegbe

Oyagha Michael

Ayomide Ogunlade

Ayọ̀dèjì Fálétò

Vera Korie

Some popular creators such as Sabinus were not included in the list.

Oyedele asked the selected creators to confirm their participation by submitting a form before Monday, 8 December 2025, and to indicate the topics they would like the training to cover. The form is available here: https://forms.gle/Ph49kSE4okDf6gVj6.

The programme, called “Influencing for Good,” invites Nigerians to nominate content creators who are already educating their followers about tax reforms or those they wish to see take on this role.

This initiative comes after President Bola Tinubu, in June 2025, signed four key tax reform bills into law.

Salary earners : What to know on new tax law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s new Tax Act 2025, effective January 1, 2026, will redefine how salaries, bonuses, allowances, and some benefits-in-kind are taxed.

Salary earners earning below N800,000, military personnel, and certain payments like death gratuities and redundancy benefits are exempt from the new tax.

The law allows deductions for pensions, housing, life insurance, and business expenses, while salary earners have taxes deducted by employers and self-employed individuals must maintain records to calculate taxable income.

The law allows deductions for pension contributions, housing, life insurance, and certain business expenses for freelancers.

Source: Legit.ng