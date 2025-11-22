Nigeria has new tax laws and they have generated a buzz both on and offline nationwide

However, tax experts have refuted claims that new tax laws are cumbersome and multi-layered

The Nigerian government has laid out simple processes every businesses and tax payers must follow to simplify payments

Nigeria is pushing hard to improve public revenue and strengthen economic stability, but one major challenge has always stood in the way, many businesses don’t fully understand how to pay their taxes correctly.

The older, paper-heavy system was confusing for small and large businesses alike, and lack of awareness only made things worse.

President Bola Tinubu's government unveils new platforms for easy tax payments.

Today, that story has changed. The tax payment process is now digital, transparent and accessible to everyone.

There is no charge for onboarding, and no deductions are taken at source. Every naira paid goes straight into the Federation Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

TaxPro Max: The starting point for all taxpayers

However, businesses can only enjoy these improvements when they understand how the new system works.

This guide breaks down the steps in a clear and practical way so taxpayers can fulfil their obligations with ease.

The foundation of Nigeria’s modern tax administration is TaxPro Max. This official portal acts as a personal dashboard for businesses and individuals. Through it, taxpayers can file returns, generate receipts, check past filings and monitor their overall compliance status.

Registration is the first requirement for new taxpayers. Those who already have a tax identity must activate or onboard their accounts. Without completing this step, no one can proceed with assessments or payments.

TaxPro Max brings everything together in one place, eliminating the need for physical visits or manual paperwork.

How assessments are generated

Once a taxpayer logs in, the system immediately displays their profile and any outstanding obligations. All payments begin with a valid assessment. This document identifies the exact tax type and the amount due.

For small businesses, this step is very important because it creates a clear record and leaves no room for guesswork. It also ensures that every payment made is tied to an official assessment recognised by the authorities.

Approved payment channels that guarantee safety

After generating an assessment, the next step is choosing a licensed Payment System Service Provider. Only authorised platforms are allowed to process tax payments.

This protects taxpayers from fraud and ensures that payments reach the right destination.

The currently approved PSSPs are:

Quickteller

Remita

Etranzact

Flutterwave

XpressPay

These platforms offer a range of options that suit both tech-savvy users and those who prefer physical transactions.

Paying online or at the bank

Taxpayers can complete payments using online banking, debit cards, mobile transfers or wallets, depending on which channel their chosen provider offers. Those who prefer visiting a bank can simply walk into any participating branch and pay at the counter.

What matters is that the payment passes through an approved PSSP. This ensures the process is secure and properly documented.

Direct remittance to the CBN

One of the strongest features of the reform is the guarantee that every payment goes straight to the government’s account at the Central Bank of Nigeria. The providers do not keep any taxpayer funds. They simply process and transmit them instantly.

This direct connection reduces delays, eliminates diversion risks and helps government revenue flow where it should.

Why this new system matters

A clear and transparent tax process helps the country in many ways. It reduces mistakes that often lead to penalties, boosts public trust, blocks revenue leakages and strengthens accountability.

President Bola Tinubu signs new tax laws effective January 2026.

When taxpayers know exactly how to pay, compliance improves and national development benefits.

As Nigeria continues to modernise its revenue systems, knowledge will remain a key factor. Understanding how to navigate the digital tax process is more than a legal obligation. It is a practical step toward a stronger and more stable economy.

