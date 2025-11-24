Major filling stations, such as Ardova and MRS, have reduced pump prices below NNPC’s rate

The changes in prices come amid a surge in petrol imports, which is creating a market competition with Dangote

A total of 149,500 metric tonnes (194.35m litres) of petrol is entering Nigeria between November 21 and 25

Some major filling stations have reduced their pump prices below the rate of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) following a sharp rise in petrol imports into the country.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that Ardova was selling petrol at N890 per litre, MRS at N880, while NNPC retail outlets were dispensing at N910 per litre.

Petrol import on the rise

The development comes as a total of 149,500 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which is approximately 194.35 million litres, arrived or are expected to berth in Nigeria between Friday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The fresh wave of PMS inflows follows the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the planned 15% ad-valorem import duty on petrol and diesel until the first quarter of 2026, Punch reports.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier approved the tariff as part of a “market-responsive import tariff framework” designed to protect domestic refineries and rebalance the downstream market.

The directive, communicated in a letter dated October 21, 2025, and signed by his Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi, followed a proposal by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, seeking to impose the 15% duty on the cost, insurance and freight value of imported fuel.

The policy was widely expected to push pump prices higher and widen the gap between imported and locally refined products, particularly petrol processed at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

But with the duty now shifted to next year, importation has ramped up sharply.

Tin Can leads with highest arrivals

Data from the latest Shipping Position report of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) showed that Tin Can Island Port handled the largest share of PMS inflows, receiving 58,500 metric tonnes within two days.

A breakdown showed:

Friday, November 21: 28,000 metric tonnes arrived through Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Phase 3A Saturday, November 22: 20,500 metric tonnes through the same terminal, and another 10,000 tonnes via KLT Phase 2

Other ports also recorded significant volumes: Calabar Port: 46,000 metric tonnes expected — 16,000 tonnes through Dozzy Oil and Gas on Monday and 30,000 tonnes through North West Petroleum on Tuesday Warri Port: 45,000 tonnes 15,000 tonnes via Rainoil on Friday and another 30,000 tonnes via Rainoil and Matric Energy on Saturday

The Shipping Position, a daily NPA publication, provides real-time updates on vessel movement, berthing and cargo profiles across ports in Lagos, Rivers, Onne, Calabar and Delta.

Dangote reduces ex-depot petrol price by N49

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its ex-gantry petrol price to N828 per litre.

This is a drop of N49 from the previous rate of N877 per litre.

The price adjustment coincides with Dangote’s plan to raise output to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) a capacity that would surpass the world’s largest refinery in Jamnagar, India, which produces 1.36 million bpd.

