Dangote Speaks on Reported Plans To Begin Bike Fuel Delivery Service
- Dangote Group has denied involvement in the viral fuel-delivery scheme circulating on social media
- The promotional video claimed that Dangote wants to begin direct individual delivery of petrol
- Dangote already has a free delivery scheme limited but it is limited to registered marketers, not individual consumers
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed a viral video claiming it partners with a company to deliver petrol via motorcycles.
The company said that it has no connection to the promotional video ciirculating on social media.
The company made the statement via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, posting:
“We are not in any way associated with this.”
Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Group Chief Communication Officer also described the video as:
“Fake!"
Bike fuel delivery denied
The clarification is meant to clear up confusion from the video, which wrongly suggests Dangote delivers fuel directly to consumers by motorcycle.
The video, which circulated online over the weekend, shows a man using WhatsApp to order petrol to avoid queues.
Shortly after, a rider on a motorbike equipped with a mini fuel dispenser fills the vehicle.
The clip, tagged “FuelUp” and claiming to be powered by Dangote Petroleum, attracted attention online, with some praising the concept and others raising safety concerns.
Dangote fuel delivery plan
Recently, Dangote imported hundreds of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to expand its direct fuel distribution system, which was introduced in September.
The refinery stated that more than 1,000 CNG-powered trucks will be deployed in the first phase of its direct-to-station distribution scheme.
It also revealed that it has invested over N720 billion to deploy 4,000 CNG-powered trucks nationwide, as part of a landmark initiative expected to save Nigerians more than N1.7 trillion annually.
The company added that the move is designed to reduce pump prices, ease inflationary pressures, and enhance profitability for more than 42 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The refinery also reaffirms its commitment to meet Nigeria’s daily consumption of 65 million litres of refined products, including 45 million litres of petrol, 15 million litres of diesel, and 5 million litres of aviation fuel.
Dangote said it will directly deliver petroleum products to filling stations, industrial facilities, and other high-volume consumers, eliminating transportation costs for marketers and large-scale buyers.
Dangote responds to Marketers’ monopoly concerns
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Refinery has addressed recent claims by oil marketers questioning its ability to meet domestic fuel demand.
The Company officials stated that the refinery has sufficient capacity to supply local markets while also maintaining export provisions.
The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), however, contended that the refinery, with its 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, cannot fully satisfy Nigeria’s current, reduced petrol consumption. DAPPMAN’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, noted that marketers have continued importing fuel to maintain their operations.
