Nigerians have several options to choose from when looking for budget-friendly data bundles offered by telecom operators

The leading network providers in Nigeria, MTN, Glo, and Airtel, together account for a large portion of the country’s subscriber base of 173.31 million

MTN offers flexible monthly plans, Glo provides budget-friendly bundles, while Airtel combines base and bonus data allocations

The festive season’s almost here, and Nigerians are getting ready to celebrate with love ones far and near.

Telecommunication providers will play a key role in the festivity, as friends and families await invitations and share their fun moments on social media.

To ensure Nigerians can capture and share moments without breaking the bank, MTN, Glo, and Airtel offer monthly data plans that are considered affordable.

MTN data monthly data bundles

MTN Nigeria has a variety of bundles for its 90.34 million subscribers.

For N1,500, you get 2GB of data, 2 minutes for voice calls, 2GB for YouTube at night, and 200MB for daytime streaming all valid for a month.

If you need more, there’s a 10GB plan for N4,500, which comes with free call minutes and those same YouTube perks.

Heavy users can grab 165GB for N35,000, with data priced at just N0.21 per MB. MTN’s “Always On” plans, like the 18.6GB for N5,500, keep you connected all month without any daily limits.

Glo data bundles

For For Glo its 21.39 million subscribers can pay just N1,000 for 2.6GB monthly plan and gives you 1.1GB for regular use, plus a 1.5GB bonus.

The big one 107GB is for N20,000, includes a 2GB bonus and works out to only ₦0.18 per MB.

Whether you’re casually browsing or streaming nonstop, Glo’s plans mix base and bonus data so you can use your data how you want.

Airtel

Airtel keeps it straightforward for its 58.47 million subscribers. For N1,500, you get 2GB, with an additional 2GB for YouTube at night, and 200MB for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok during the day.

If you need to go bigger, there’s a 100GB plan for N20,000, with all those night and social media extras. And for serious data users, Airtel’s 210GB plan at N40,000 covers you for the whole month.

Whether you're a light user, a heavy streamer, or something in between, MTN, Glo, and Airtel all have monthly data plans ready to fit your needs and budget.

