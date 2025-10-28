Nigeria air travellers will pay more following the imposition of new charge by the Nigerian aviation authorities

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has imposed an $11.5 dollar extra charge on every ticket

Stakeholders have condemned the new charge, calling it arbitrary and said it will add to the already high cost of travel

Air passengers flying into or out of Nigeria may soon pay higher fares following a new $11.5 levy introduced by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The new charge, which takes effect from December 1, 2025, will apply to every ticket issued for international travel, raising fresh concerns among airlines and passengers about rising travel costs.

Aim: Enhanced border control and data management

The fee, known as the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) charge, will be collected on every ticket sold by both local and foreign airlines operating flights into or out of Nigeria.

The NCAA has directed airlines to begin adjusting their ticketing and reservation systems immediately to reflect the new cost.

According to the NCAA, the APIS initiative aims to enhance national security, streamline passenger data processing, and improve border management through real-time data sharing among airport agencies.

In a memo to airlines, the authority explained that the system will enable pre-screening of passengers before arrival, allowing immigration and security agencies to monitor movements more efficiently.

The NCAA said the initiative is in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and will create a “single-window” data-sharing platform across airport agencies.

“The APIS charge will be collected at the point of sale and will be levied on all tickets issued from December 1, 2025, for each passenger departing from or arriving in Nigeria,” the memo stated.

“The lifting airline is responsible for remitting the APIS charge to the NCAA.”

Airlines warn of possible fare increases

Major Nigerian airlines such as Air Peace, Max Air, and Azman Air are reportedly reviewing their pricing structures to accommodate the new levy.

Industry observers predict that the additional $11.5 could push average ticket prices up by as much as 5–10 percent, depending on route and class of service.

According to a BusinessDay report, aviation analysts say the cost burden is likely to be passed on to passengers, as airlines already contend with multiple levies, fluctuating fuel prices, and foreign exchange challenges.

“The airlines will have no choice but to adjust fares,” one industry expert noted.

“With rising operational costs, this is one more layer of expense that directly affects pricing.”

Exemptions and duration

The NCAA clarified that certain categories of passengers will be exempt from the new charge.

These include infants, diplomats, airline crew on duty, and transit or transfer passengers within 24 hours, as well as those on involuntary rerouting due to technical or weather-related disruptions.

The exempted categories reportedly account for about 10 percent of total passenger traffic.

The authority added that the collection of the APIS charge will span 20 years, as part of a cost-recovery mechanism for maintaining and upgrading the system.

Mixed reactions from stakeholders

While the NCAA insists the new fee will improve efficiency and security at Nigerian airports, many passengers and industry stakeholders have expressed concern about the growing list of aviation-related taxes.

The new $11.5 levy joins the existing $20 security levy introduced in 2010 by the same authority, alongside other statutory charges by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

As December approaches, passengers can expect airlines to adjust fares accordingly, a move likely to spark renewed debate over the cost of flying to and from Nigeria.

