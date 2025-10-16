There are new job opportunities at the Dangote Group, cement, sugar, and corporate divisions.

Available roles are for qualified Nigerians with degrees and relevant professional certifications

Positions span technical, engineering, CCTV Technician and corporate Finance Specialist for various locations across the country

The Dangote Group has announced a fresh round of job openings across its food and cement operations.

The offering provides qualified Nigerians opportunities in technical, corporate, and managerial roles.

According to information released, the vacancies span multiple locations, including Lagos, Obajana, and Ibese, and are open to candidates with relevant professional qualifications.

Dangote job openings

Key positions available include Head of Supply Chain Management and Senior SuccessFactors Consultant at the Head Office in Lagos, as well as Customer Service Officer, Tax Specialist, and Corporate Finance Specialist at Dangote Foods’ corporate office in Lagos.

Technical roles include CCTV Technician at Dangote Cement’s Obajana DCT, Automation Manager at the Obajana Plant, and Mechanical Engineer and Manager, Mechanical 1&2 at the Ibese Plant.

Dangote's message to interested candidates is:

"Why choose us. We offer a dynamic work environment where you can develop your skills and contribute to Africa's growth.

"We are thrilled that you are considering joining our team. Our mission is to touch the lives of people by providing their basic needs. Working with the Dangote Group is more than just a career, it is meaningful work that improves the lives of millions of people.



"We believe in fostering an enabling, inclusive, and collaborative work environment where talents are enhanced and valued. At Dangote, our vision is to become the leading provider of essential daily needs in sub-Saharan Africa.



"Explore the available job opportunities and discover how you can contribute your skills towards the actualisation of this vision. We look forward to meeting you and the possibility of you becoming a part of the Dangote family."

Dangote promises to workers

The Dangote Group said that successful applicants will benefit from competitive salaries, professional development opportunities, and a supportive work environment across its diverse operations.

It added:

"Meeting the basic needs of people across the world is at the core of what we do at the Dangote Group.

"We are building a team consisting of the best minds from all over the world doing their best work to bring about this outcome. We have created an environment where employees are valued, empowered, and can thrive both professionally and personally."

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to visit the Dangote Group careers portal to view detailed job descriptions and submit applications for their preferred positions.

To apply, use this link.

